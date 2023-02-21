A Premier League XI - the best of the best

The Premier League is spicing up at both ends of the table, with the fight for relegation and chase for European spaces the most open it has been for a long time. The old saying "everyone can beat everyone" is more true now than in previous years, and players from across the division are beginning to stand out for their contributions to their sides.

This is an attempt to build the strongest team from players across the country, with the vital rule that there can only be one from each team. This will highlight the players that go under the radar, those who are under-appreciated and excelling in their position without the highest recognition.

Formation:

4-3-3, the simple but effective shape that many teams turn to. A way of exploiting the wide areas whilst also being able to dominate in the centre of the park with an overload of midfielders.

In Goal:

David Raya (Brentford)

Raya offers the foundation of a Brentford side who are exceeding all expectations this season. Their strength in structure and defensive organisation stem from his superb ability, and on countless occasions, he has stepped up to save the Bees. With 100 saves, Raya has made by far the most saves in the league, further highlighting his importance to a brilliant Brentford side. A reliable, top-class player in between the sticks.

(Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

The Centre Halves:

Thiago Silva (Chelsea) (Captain)

The first of the pair is one of the most experienced and reliable players in the whole division. His class and defensive understanding has guided Chelsea during a tough period - he has shone through as a leader and anomaly alongside poor performers. A trusted, world-class defender marshalling the troops.

Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

Van Dijk has shown year after year that he is one of the best defenders in the world. He has been at the centre of Jurgen Klopp's success on Merseyside, and there is no doubt he is one of, if not the best, centre-halves in the league. He accompanies Silva to complete a pair of defenders that have, between them, conquered most that football has to offer.

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Full Backs:

Pervis Estupinan (Brighton)

On the left-hand side of the defence, Brighton's Ecuadorian wingback takes the spot. A player recruited in the summer to replace Marc Cucurella, he has proved more effective than the Spaniard and is the force behind a Brighton side competing for Europe for the very first time in the club's history. An underrated attacking threat and a contender for the best left back in the league.

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Kenny Tete (Fulham)

The Dutchman is at the heart of all the success that Marco Silva's side has had this season. His defensive stability and attacking output up the right flank has seen his side excel above all expectations and provided the foundations for Fulham to beat established Premier League sides in their first season back in the division. With him on the opposite side to Estupinan, you have the perfect balance of threat going forward and strength in defence.

Centre of the Park:

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

The Brazilian oozes class. His ability to go forward and also protect the back four is incredible, and his acquisition has been crucial for Newcastle's resurgence. His importance to his side's incredible defensive unit is vital, and without him, they haven't won a game all season. He is the sort of player you want dictating the play in the middle of the park.

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Destined for the highest level of the game, Rice continues to impress and dominate in midfield. Despite his side faltering this season, his performances are likely to attract interest from the world's elite. He is proven on the European and International stage, as well as consistently being one of the best defensive midfielders in the division.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

A world-class technician, and probably the best on the planet at what he does. His ability, skill, and incredible football intelligence have guided City to domestic dominance and over the last few years - he has proven to be the best player in the division. His creativity is something that any side would be jealous of and completes a balanced trio in the midfield.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Front Three:

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

With goals in five consecutive premier league games, Rashford is the most in-form player in the league. His recent resurgence has been nothing short of remarkable, and he is currently an unstoppable force. Working off the left wing and coming inside, he offers a threat that many wingers don't: strength, pace, skill, and incredible finishing.

(Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images,)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

The Arsenal winger proves time and time again how incredibly skilful and bright he is. A driver in the huge improvements under Arteta, Saka provides assists and goals, whilst contributing defensively. His versatility and ability are things that any side would be lucky to have. Saka and Rashord, as they will for the national side, will balance each other to provide a lethal attack.

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

This spot was between two incredible forwards. However, the Spurs talisman takes it. He has proven game after game, year after year, that he is one of the best in the world at what he does. Creativity and goal scoring: Kane does the lot. There isn't a more fitting candidate to lead the line of this incredible side.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

With Nine sides left without a player chosen, there are still some incredible players that will take a spot on the bench.

The Bench:

Midfield - James Maddison (Leicester City), Amadou Onana (Everton), Ruben Neves (Wolves)

Attack - Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Wilfred Gnonto (Leeds United)

All of these players that have been selected are performing week in and week out at the highest level of domestic football. They are often underappreciated and go under the radar; many of their sides would not be able to play the same way without them. These are the first names on the team sheet every week, and each of them represents the equitable quality that the premier league has to offer.

The best league in the world, with the best players in the world, creates entertainment, shocks, elation and despair every week, all across the country. No one does it quite the same as England.