Bury, Macclesfield, now Southend? What is going on at Roots Hall?

Just east from London you will find the recently granted city of Southend-on-Sea, the home of 116 year old football club, Southend United.

The Shrimpers have 101 years of Football League experience, with a number of Championship campaigns under their belt; this proud and historic outfit now find themselves in the non-league pyramid and time is ticking on their history, with fans seemingly seeing Southend United die a slow death if nothing changes.

Despite fans' best efforts to galvanise together and save their football club, it isn’t enough, as the club are in crippling amounts of debt under the ownership of property developer Ron Martin.

Ron Martin - Saviour turned villain?

Southend United fans have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest against their owners. (Photo: Jacques Feeney/Offside/GETTY Images)

The man pulling the strings at the Shrimpers is owner Ron Martin, who is a property developer by trade.

Martin first acquired the club back in 1998 and it’s had its ups and downs with the club having successes at the start of the Martin era. In the early 2000’s, the club achieved two consecutive promotions, rising from League Two to the Championship, where they were eventually relegated from in 2007.

In that time, Southend fans were treated to a memorable cup game, as more than 11,000 crammed into Roots Hall to watch Freddie Eastman score a memorable free-kick to topple Manchester United in the League Cup.

The good times faded though, after suggestions of financial trouble first surfaced in 2000, after £1,000,000 of debt threatened the Shrimpers existence, however Martin resolved this debt. Trouble fell again in 2010 and was once again fixed, but now United are on the cusp of extinction.

Financial issues

United fans are worrying in their third spell of financial trouble under owner Martin. (Photo: Carl Court/GETTY Images)

2000 Financial Trouble

The first financial issues affecting Southend emerged in 2000, after it was revealed that United were in excess of £1,000,000 of debt. Southend resolved these issues, so all embargos and winding-up orders were removed, and in the years following the Essex side reached the dizzy heights of the Championship.

2009-10 Financial Trouble

The second occasion where money related issues threatened the club under Martin's tenure was during the 2009–10 season, when Southend faced two winding-up orders from HM Revenue and Customs over unpaid tax bills.

Players were not paid, forcing the PFA to pay the players, and United were placed under a transfer embargo until the money they owed was given back.

Southend were given a 35-day extension to pay the unpaid bill or face administration, and further seven day extension later on to save the club. The bill was eventually paid, and in August 2010 all actions against Southend United were dropped and an agreement was reached with HMRC.

2019-2021 Financial Trouble

Financial difficulties, including a winding-up petition in late 2019, resulted in players playing for the side and other members of staff working despite not being paid in time, with the Shrimpers reported to the PFA as a result.

Covid-19 came and with the club already in debt and struggling, no money and revenue coming in with supporters not being able to attend games and the addition of the season being curtailed further stretched the club's bank balance, and Southend were relegated to League Two on points-per-game after only being able to pick up 19 points from their 35 league games.

Chairman Ron Martin paid £140,000 after seven senior Southend United players were not paid their December 2019 wages on time, and met with all players to reassure them it would not happen again. After further discussion with administrators and Martin, the winding-up petition was dismissed after debts were cleared.

Southend settled tax debts with administrators therefore another winding-up order was avoided. At this point, Southend had sacked their manager and were 23rd in League Two and relegation out of the Football League was inevitable. Southend suffered a second successive relegation on 1 May 2021, losing their Football League status after 101 years.

Present Financial Trouble

Ahead of their first season in the non-league pyramid, the board revealed the club's overall debt was £17.4m. Martin said the majority of the debt was owed to his companies, and therefore £6,000,000 of debt had already been written off.

Southend looked for large parts of the season as if they were in for a relegation battle, but managed to survive after a good run in the latter of the season under Kevin Maher, meaning the Shrimpers secured National League safety for their second season in the fifth tier.

The club was placed under a transfer embargo after a missed payment to HMRC. The following day, fans staged protests at Roots Hall after shirt sponsor PG Site Services withdrew their club support via a Facebook post.

Ron Martin stated how the club was spiralling into deep trouble and in January 2023, a winding-up order occurred again with a deadline of 1 March 2023 at which point if the club was not able to pay off their debts the club would cease to exist.

Martin said he couldn't outline precise timing for players to be paid and debts to be paid, hence why the future of Southend United is hanging in the balance.

One week left…

United are currently sitting in the play-off positions in the National League - (Photo: Jacques Feeney/Offside/GETTY Images)

For Southend to be able to survive, a seven-figure sum needs to be chalked up before 1st March in order for the club to survive.

Despite all on and off the pitch impressing thoroughly as the debt-ridden Shrimpers sit in the National League play-offs, this sad situation has spiralled deep out of anyone’s control and extinction from football is close.

From a once proud club, it would be a sad way for the club to go, and all of the local community are hoping that the club does not follow a similar path to Bury and Macclesfield and are able to play out the rest of their season.