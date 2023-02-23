Hartlepool appoint John Askey as new manager

Less than 19 hours following the sacking of Keith Curle, Hartlepool United have found his replacement, in popular ex-York boss John Askey.

The 58-year-old joins in an appointment that aims to guide Pools to safety in the Sky Bet League Two, where the drop is just a mere point away.

Askey arrives at the Suit Direct Stadium off the back of a successful managerial spell with York, where he won them promotion back to the National League in his first season, before he was controversially dismissed midway through the following campaign.

Hartlepool also welcome Mark Goodlad as assistant, who acted as goalkeeping coach under Askey with the Minstermen, and was an eight-year servant between the sticks for Port Vale, back in his playing days.

Managerial experience

Following a heroic 19-year playing spell at Macclesfield Town, which saw Askey become the club's record appearance maker and fourth-highest goalscorer, he took up his first management role with the Silkmen in 2003.

Beginning as coach of the reserve side, he later was promoted to first-team manager and won his first four games in charge. But results began to slide, and a replacement was needed, although he did remain as assistant until the arrival of Paul Ince, when he moved down to the youth team.

A second chance was awarded to Askey 10 years on from his first role, and he proved himself slightly better, ending his first three seasons within the top fifteen, the latter two a bit closer to the playoffs.

One majestic moment that the Stoke-born boss had led Macclesfield to in 2017 was an FA Trophy final at Wembley against York City, which they narrowly lost 3-2.

Financial problems off the pitch in 2017/18 meant the club struggled to keep their key players and compete with divisional rivals, however the 58-year-old miraculously managed to take the Silkmen back into the Football League as champions, with a very limited budget.

Askey had done his duty there, and moved on to League One Shrewsbury Town in 2018, the aim being to win them promotion.

Lasting barely six months at the New Meadow, he floundered and was given the boot with Salop 18th in the league.

He encountered a tough start to life at Port Vale too, after signing a contract until the end of the 2018/19 season, but got back on track, saving the Vale from relegation with 16 points from his 16 games.

Askey spent two years with Port Vale (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The next term saw Askey's side one point shy of the playoffs, when it was brought to a halt due to COVID-19. After a series of bad results, he left the club two years after his arrival.

The next port of call for the experienced gaffer was York City, where he was named interim in late 2021. Again, it was a rocky start for Askey, but things really began to get going in February, when he took City on 12-game win streak and helped them through to the FA Trophy Semi-Finals.

Having been eleventh when he joined the club, it came as a surprise that they were able to clinch a playoff spot, and progress to the final, which they hosted and saw off Boston 2-0 to gain promotion from the National League North at the fourth time of asking.

The 58-year-old continued to steady the ship, stabilizing his side in the fifth tier, but despite sitting comfortably in mid-table, he was controversially dismissed on a little slip of form, however it was known that there was tension between him and the chairman at the time.

What will Askey bring to Pools?

Askey is known for playing an attractive brand of football, and likes an attacking style too.

He is able to do well on a low budget, which has been proved at Macclesfield and York.

Also shown at the helm of the Minstermen, Askey can turn a season around, which Hartlepool fans will be desperately hoping for, as they are lingering dangerously above the drop zone.

Upon putting pen to paper with Pools, Askey told fans, "I would say, initially, to be patient, but if you can get behind the players, and support them, whether it is going good or bad, then it gives us the best chance.

"If supporters start to get to get on the back of players, then their confidence goes, and it has the opposite effect that the supporters want," he added.

"We all know, everybody gets frustrated, myself included. But, as I say, be patient, and really get behind the players, because it is a vital time for the club. If we can stay in league football, then it makes a massive difference to the club."