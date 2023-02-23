Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 25, 2023

Crystal Palace welcome a Liverpool side who are fluctuating in form to Selhurst Park this weekend, with Patrick Viera's side looking to get their first league win in 2023.

The Eagles are yet to win a game since December 31st when they beat Bournemouth 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium, picking up just four points since the turn of the new year.

They sit 12th in the table which seems comfortable at first glance, but only six points separate them from the relegation zone, meaning they need to start putting points on the board to avoid falling into the drop zone.

Liverpool come into this game off the back of a 5-2 thumping in the Champions League against the holders Real Madrid.

The Reds took a two-goal lead inside 15 minutes, but then capitulated defensively and conceded five without reply.

However, they have won their last two league games, including a huge win against Champions League-chasing Newcastle, highlighting their inconsistent performances and making this one hard to predict.

Team News

Crystal Palace

The Eagles will be without their star play Wilfried Zaha for this game due to a hamstring injury, while Nathan Ferguson and Sam Johnstone are also sidelined.

Joel Ward and James Tomkins are available again for the home side, as well as Tyrick Mitchell who was forced off in their last game against Brentford with a knock.

Liverpool

Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara and Calvin Ramsey are still injured and will not be ready in time for their trip to Selhurst Park.

Whereas Arthur Melo and Ibrahima Konate may be back in time but will almost certainly not be ready for a starting spot.

Positive news for Liverpool fans is that Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are almost fully fit again and will be pushing for a start, with Jurgen Klopp saying in his press conference that changes are needing to be made.

Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace- Guaita; Clyne, Guehi, Anderson, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes, Olise, Eze; Ayew, Edouard

Liverpool- Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Bajcetic, Keita; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Key Players

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

The Englishman may not have started for the Eagles in their last three games, but his impact off the bench in their last outing may see him return to the starting eleven.

He was subbed on just after the hour mark against Brentford and it took him just six minutes to give his side the lead, only for them to concede with the last kick of the game and settle for a point.

The 24-year-old year old now has four goals and three assists this season and whilst mainly operating in the number 10 position, he can also play out on the left, showing his versatility.

Therefore, he could cause Liverpool real problems when he drops in-between their back line and midfield, or even torment Trent Alexander-Arnold out on the left just like Vinicius Jr did midweek.

Eze celebrating his goal vs Brentford - Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

The reverse fixture didn't go exactly to plan for Nunez on his Anfield debut, getting sent off for head-butting Joachim Anderson.

Since this game, Nunez has seemed to control his emotions and has started to add an end product to his play, a criticism that has followed him since his move to the Premier League.

He has two goals in his last two games, taking his tally to 12 for the season, whilst also contributing with four assists.

The Uruguayan's ability to get in behind a team's backline has caused all sorts of problems in recent weeks, with his end product finally starting to punish teams who fail to pick him up.

Palace do not tend to shift too many goals, especially at home, but in a front three that is starting to click, Nunez could add to his tally this weekend.

Nunez celebrating his goal vs Real Madrid - Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Match Details

Where is this game being played?

This match is being played at Selhurst Park, the home of Crystal Palace.

What time is kick-off?

This game is being played at the unusual time of 7:45pm (GMT) on Saturday, replacing the normal 12.30pm kick off.

How can I watch the match?

This is game is being shown live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.