"We never give up, we always fight to the end and for each other": An emotional year of Ukrainian football

24 February 2022 will remain a date forever etched into the minds and memories of all Ukrainians. In the early hours of that harrowing day, with the sun yet to rise, the rapidly developing rumours of Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country became a grim reality.

To no surprise, chaos ensued across Ukraine. Instead of children getting ready for another day at school, adults for another day at work and football players for another day preparing for the return of professional football, following the winter break, each person and their family had to consider their next steps amidst all the panic and shock.

Depending on circumstances, many stayed home, many relocated across the country to safer towns or villages and many fled across the border. No one was left unaffected, as previously unthinkable horrors ensued from that moment onwards. Millions of people had their lives changed forever. Unfortunately, some a lot more than others.

During a time like this, football may initially seem like the least of a country’s worries. However, throughout a tumultuous year, the way in which Ukrainian football continues to valiantly live and, in many ways, thrive, proves that football really is much more than just a game.

The first month – Ukrainian players shine amidst overwhelming solidarity

Just like with all Ukrainians around the world, it is difficult to fully understand and generalise each individual player’s mental state during the first few days following 24 February last year. Everyone has been affected by this brutal invasion to varying extents, especially in its initial stages.

The most effective way to universally summarise that period for all Ukrainian players and people would be that it was one of inconceivable emotional strain, with constant stress and worry over the fate of their family, friends and anyone close to them. Days filled with stress, sleepless nights, constant rage, despair and dejection.

​ Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The day after the start of the full-scale invasion, Everton full-back, Vitaliy Mykolenko, was told by his mother that his father had joined the military, in order to defend their country. Serhiy had left his regular job as a builder.

“I was totally shocked. I cried. I vividly remember the moment she told me – I was driving into the training ground the day before the Manchester City game – the game he was supposed to be here for” recalled Mykolenko in a recent interview for his club’s matchday programme.

“I don’t have kids yet, but I remember my first thought being, ‘my father is never going to meet my kids.'"

Battling all of this, players, including the select few performing at the highest level of professional football, had to return to what already is a job which mentally tests you to the highest level.

The first and, perhaps, most extreme example of this was Ruslan Malinovskyi. The Zhytomyr-born midfielder had to take to the field for a UEFA Europa League play-off round fixture at Olympiacos, mere hours since the start of the mass-scale invasion.

We can speculate regarding the state of mind Malinovskyi was in over the course of that day and, ultimately, minutes before kick-off in Piraeus. Whether or not he at any point seriously doubted his capability of being involved in the fixture, or if events at home served as an added motivation for the midfielder to go out and perform to his highest level, will be something only Malinovskyi would be able to reveal.

​ Photo by Panayotis Tzamaros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, the fact will remain that one of Ukraine’s best players started the match, scored two second-half goals and helped his Atalanta team to progress into the Round of 16 of the competition. His goal celebration sent out a simple, but powerful message so swiftly after the start of the mass-scale invasion.

‘No war in Ukraine’ read Malinovskyi’s shirt, revealed after his first goal of the night – a simple slogan, which all of the European football community stood by. It was a message so powerfully demonstrated to the world, on the day of the start of the mass-scale invasion.

It did not take long for UEFA to take decisive action. On 28 February, just four days after the start of the invasion, the governing body of European football suspended all Russian representative teams and clubs from participating in UEFA competition matches until further notice – a decision still standing to this day.

​ Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The Premier League followed suit in expressing its support for Ukraine. Matchweek 28 (5-7 March) of the 2021/22 season featured tributes during all games. ‘Football stands together’ was the slogan draped across stadiums before kick-off, with the blue and yellow flag in the background. Minutes of applause were impeccably observed across all grounds, as much like the general population of the U.K., football clubs and supporters showed their overwhelming solidarity with and sympathy for the people suffering unimaginable hardships and horrors back in Ukraine.

These images and videos were widely reported and seen by football followers and the general population of Ukraine, providing so many with a much-needed, brief moment of positive emotion – a sense of belief that the world stood by them.

The weekend after that, Andriy Yarmolenko produced what, at that point, was the most emotional goal and moment of his career. His 70th-minute opener against Aston Villa was a crucial one, as the West Ham battled for a European place finish in the league, while simultaneously maintaining a Europa League trophy push.

Yarmolenko had been granted leave for a few weeks following 24 February. Without hesitation, his club understood the winger’s need to take some time off from the game, to deal with the serious off-field issues affecting his family. Ukraine’s second all-time top scorer had only just returned for that Aston Villa game after his period of absence and scored his first Premier League goal of the season off the bench, helping his team to an important 2-1 win.

​ Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

But, just four days later, came a moment which topped the previous one considerably. On one of the biggest nights in West Ham’s recent history – a very rare European knockout round appearance – Yarmolenko put West Ham through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with a 112th-minute winner against Sevilla.

A simple tap-in from Pablo Fornals’ saved shot brought about indescribable emotion for his team, himself and his country.

Yarmolenko, like Malinovskyi, Mykolenko and others, understood the role he had to play in putting Ukraine's name on the map, keeping it relevant not just on a sporting, but world stage.

The highs and lows of the national team’s return

The immediate rapidness of the progress made during the first few hours of Russia’s mass-scale invasion of Ukraine cast serious doubts about the eventual event, which occurred on 11 May 2022, actually happening.

That evening saw the return of Ukraine’s senior national team to action.

​ Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With the club season, although nearing its end, still very much ongoing, the Ukrainian squad was made up of only domestic-based players. Without the services of their foreign-based talent, they travelled to face a largely second-string Borussia Monchengladbach team.

The eventual result, a 2-1 win, mattered little. What did matter was the fact that the match happened – that 20,000 people in attendance, many of whom Ukrainians, got to witness the country’s team in action, that so many more people from back home had the chance to watch the match remotely and that the Ukrainian anthem could be played and sung proudly before kick-off. An emotional occasion, for a squad of players who had not played a competitive match of football in 2022.

Further friendly/charity matches against Empoli and Rijeka were a part of the team’s preparation for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Scotland. With the likes of Premier League winner Oleksandr Zinchenko and the aforementioned Malinovskyi, Mykolenko and Yarmolenko joining up with the squad by then, it became clear that now, the results did matter. In fact, they mattered much more than they ever did.

Ukraine’s trip to Hampden Park was never going to be an easy affair. No one was going to step aside and gift them a place in Qatar, not that any of the squad would have warmed to that idea. Instead, against a Scottish team roared on by an expectedly passionate home crowd for such a huge occasion, Oleksandr Petrakov’s team were truly remarkable and set about earning a World Cup place on merit.

Yarmolenko’s 33rd-minute opener had been coming. The midfield trio of Taras Stepanenko, Zinchenko and Malinovskyi were running proceedings extremely comfortably. This was a team channelling the perfect balance between playing both with an unimaginable amount of added motivation and passion, stirred by the prospect of giving their supporters back at home a huge emotional high during the worst time of their lives, as well as maintaining the calmness necessary to effectively manage the mental and tactical battle of a football match.

​ Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Roman Yaremchuk’s header early in the second half doubled Ukraine’s lead and would have already ensured thoughts of the final against Wales began to develop.

A late goal from Callum McGregor brought about a fairly tense ending, but Artem Dovbyk’s strike, with the last kick of the game, provided a fitting conclusion to the contest. Petrakov’s immediate outburst of emotion in celebration captured what this meant to him, the team and the country.

Of course, there was another step to make, to reach Qatar and all the positives that would have brought. For most nations, the World Cup is an opportunity for success and glory on the world stage. For players, a platform for them to showcase their abilities and earn potential dream transfer moves.

However, for Ukraine and their players during that time, just being in Qatar would have sufficed enough. The team’s mere presence at the tournament would have ensured the country remained at the focus of the onlooking world during that winter. A group stage exit, a Round of 16 exit or an improbable underdog run late into the tournament – as nice as the latter would have been – simply anything would have been taken.

The play-off final in Wales hurt as nothing had before. Ukraine had suffered World Cup qualifying play-off heartbreak against Croatia (1997), Germany (2001), Greece (2009) and France (2013) before, but this was on a whole other level. It was following that full-time whistle in Cardiff and the immediate gut-wrenching feeling it brought about when it kicked in how much football matters during times like these.

As proved by the eventual 90 minutes, this was very much a winnable game. Either side of Gareth Bale’s deflected free-kick, which went down as a Yarmolenko own goal, Ukraine were the better side, had more of the ball and produced the better chances.

​ Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The game of Wayne Hennessey’s life ensured that Petrakov’s team did not get the chance to travel to Qatar. The emotions of the players at full-time, so strongly contrasting those just four days prior, reflected the pure dejection and heartbreak across the squad as they greeted the away end.

At a time of much greater issues, even during the toughest of them, football always remains a beacon of hope, a potential shining light, a chance for a brief escape from everyday problems and most importantly, a platform to reach out to the whole world. Within four days, the game’s most extreme of highs and lows had been quite elegantly showcased.

The return of the Ukrainian Premier League

“The blue and yellow flag of Ukraine will wave again where its home is – there where it is meant to be, by right. In all temporarily occupied cities and villages of Ukraine it will wave, forever. There will always be blue and yellow, our Ukrainian flag. Happy Ukrainian flag day. Glory to Ukraine”. Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s emotional speech rang loud and clear on NSC Olimpiyskyi’s video screen.

By this point, the heartbreak of Cardiff had worn down and it was a bright, sunny morning on the 23 August. Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist-1925 lined up on the pitch, amid the opening ceremony of the 2022/23 Ukrainian Premier League season.

This was the return of the UPL, after the abandoned 2021/22 season was, understandably, never restarted following the winter break. Russia’s full-scale invasion began just days before the scheduled return of the Ukrainian top flight.

The start of the 2022/23 campaign commenced only due to the success of Ukraine’s resistance over the first six months of the full-scale invasion.

Just like life in the country as a whole, adjustments to the new and previously unthinkable normal had to be made.

During the opening round of games, on Ukraine’s Independence Day, three separate air raid siren interruptions during Rukh Lviv’s fixture against Metalist Kharkiv meant that from first to last whistle, the match lasted for four hours and 27 minutes.

Many other air raid siren interruptions throughout the season have caused further disruption. Players, staff, officials, media members and all other individuals authorised to be in attendance of games have to temporarily relocate to underground bunkers for their duration. However, Ukrainian football, just like the Ukrainian people, battles on.

​ Photo by Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The football itself has been competitive and set up a potentially exciting title race for the spring. SC Dnipro-1 are the unexpected leaders over the winter break, but a slight stumble towards the end of the autumn season has meant that both Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv will remain hopeful of reducing their current handicap.

Shakhtar have been a team that has suffered very significantly due to Russia's aggression towards Ukraine, not just in the last 12 months, but from their initial invasion of Crimea and the east of the country in 2014.

In addition to being forced out of Donetsk back then, they have now had to endure the consequences of a FIFA ruling allowing their foreign players to temporarily suspend their contracts, for no compensation towards Shakhtar. This rule applies to all Ukrainian clubs, but given the vast talent present in Shakhtar's ranks at the time, it has undoubtedly hurt them the most.

As a result of this, the likes of David Neres, Dodo, Marcos Antonio, Manor Solomon, Pedrinho and Tete have generated nowhere near the amount of money their talents warrant, with the club being forced to agree to cut-price permanent transfer deals or loan moves of no benefit to Shakhtar.

Even with an unusual Ukrainian core to their squad, the Miners retain hopes of another UPL title to their name, all the while producing some unexpectedly impressive results on the European stage.

New-look Shakhtar embody Ukrainian spirit

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw pitted Shakhtar together with reigning European champions, Real Madrid, as well as RB Leipzig and Celtic.

Without their foreign stars and highly-rated manager, Roberto de Zerbi, little was expected of a young Shakhtar squad, ravaged by the effects of a mass exodus within their squad.

​ Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images

Even for a team that is very used to dealing with adversity, the outcome of their opening group stage fixture was remarkable.

Following RB Leipzig's equaliser just before the hour mark, the hosts' dominance suggested that an eventual winner was just a matter of time. At that point, Shakhtar's inexperienced team began to falter, after Peter Gulacsi's crazy mistake allowed Maryan Shved to open the scoring early on in the game.

Instead, Shved immediately restored the visitors' lead and goals in the last quarter of an hour from Mykhaylo Mudryk and Lassina Traore set up the remarkable final scoreline – a 4-1 win for Shakhtar away at RB Leipzig.

Igor Jovicevic, a Croatian with plenty of previous history with Ukrainian football – being both a player and manager at Karpaty Lviv and, more recently, at Dnipro-1 – is a man with the country very close to his heart.

"Three days we did not sleep" recalled the current Shakhtar manager about the first days of the invasion, as he and the foreign contingent of his Dnipro-1 team set about the gruelling journey of escaping Ukraine last February. However, the 49-year-old was not gone for long, as in mid-July, he was announced as the new manager of Shakhtar.

Before Shakhtar's crucial home fixture against Real Madrid in matchweek four, a rousing speech made just before his team's pre-match training session in Warsaw – Shakhtar's European home – captured Jovicevic's strong connection with his new home.

"A difficult day for you all, but we are together and no one will take the field in our place tomorrow" said the Croatian, with his players and staff gathered tightly on the training pitch.

It was a particularly bleak afternoon, as Russia inflicted another devastating wave of missile strikes on Ukraine's territory earlier in the day, including on its capital, Kyiv.

"There [home] it is a lot worse than it is here, so the responsibility rises. We have to give our all on the pitch. All the energy which you give one another has to be felt by all Ukrainians who will be watching us. Fight from the start to the end.

"There is one British saying, which helped win World War II, if you know English, it is" 'keep calm and carry on'. Stay calm guys and continue fighting. Don't stop and don't give up – show what you are made of.

"You are all strong and powerful, all of you and your families. We will live through this, step past this all and win. This energy will help us be competitive from the first to the last minute and believe that we can win".

Win was so nearly exactly what Shakhtar did. A 95th-minute Antonio Rudiger equaliser was a crushing blow and produced the cruellest of endings to what had been an inspired, high-quality performance from Jovicevic's men.

​ Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

The team went on to finish third in their group, sealing a place in the UEFA Europa League play-off round, following their draw at Celtic Park on matchweek five.

Mudryk shined during Shakhtar's autumn European run. The winger's incredible solo goal during that visit to Celtic was one of the many moments of magic, which earned him an eventual move to Chelsea after the new year.

Even without their star man, Jovicevic and his team continued to punch above their weight.

Last night, the evening before the one-year anniversary of the start of Russia's mass-scale invasion of Ukraine, an emotional night in Rennes added another chapter to a special European campaign.

The second leg of their Europa League play-off round clash with the French team was one in which the Miners struggled to gather any sort of momentum. Their first-leg lead vanished after Karl Toko Emambi's goal early in the second half and the visitors' best hope of progression seemed taking the game all the way through to a penalty shoot-out.

As Shakhtar attempted to hang on, Ibrahim Salah's goal at the start of the second half of extra time seemed to signal the end of the journey. However, Jovicevic's team did just what he had previously urged them to do – fight from the start to the end – and a 119th-minute own goal from Jeanuel Belocian did manage to force the shoot-out to happen.

Further drama ensued, as Valeriy Bondar and Danylo Sikan missed penalties to win the tie after Shakhtar took a seemingly unassailable 3-1 lead. A subsequent third save of the shoot-out from Anatoliy Trubin gave Shakhtar another chance to progress into the Round of 16 and, this time, they did not squander it.

Winter signing, 18-year-old Venezuelan Kevin Kelsy slotted his penalty past the dive of Steve Mandanda, gifting Shakhtar an emotional win on an equally emotional day.

"We had to win, to show character and advance to the Round of 16 of the Europa League for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians, for the sake of our guys from the Armed Forces, for the sake of everyone who defends the country" stated Shakhtar's PR specialist, Oleg Barkov, as the clock ticked into the 24 February – marking a full year of Ukrainian resistance.

"Everyone understood the price of victory today – and we achieved it. This is another opportunity to remind the world about Ukraine and Ukrainians, about our fighting spirit and victorious character.

"This match and this Shakhtar is a reflection of the whole country. We never give up, we always fight to the end and for each other."