The end for McMahon - Dagenham announce managerial departure

Daryl McMahon's three year stint at National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge has come to an end via mutual consent.

While somewhat unexpected timing at almost 10pm on the eve of a monumentally challenging game at Notts County, which follows a win in midweek, it is not wholly surprising in itself given the intensifying pressure around him throughout recent weeks.

The club had suffered five defeats from six outings to seemingly slip away from their stated aspiration of play-offs, as had ultimately proven the case in each of the previous seasons under his management.

Such barren spells had intermittently surfaced at spontaneous periods since he took charge in January 2020, another earlier this season bringing three heavy defeats within a month to Notts County, Wrexham and Dorking Wanderers.

However, McMahon did mastermind some fantastic results in his time, notably overseeing comfortable victories over eventual top two Stockport County and Wrexham last term.

There was also a superb triumph at Chesterfield this campaign, but that it came directly after a 5-1 drubbing away to Dorking Wanderers underlines the sustained inconsistency that prevented them from harnessing the clear potential within the squad.

A similar tendency to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory undermined their FA Cup run this term. Against Gillingham, they were mere moments from securing a prestigious home third round tie with Leicester, only to concede in stoppage time then do the same to concede a last-gasp decider in the replay.

A timeline of McMahon at Dagenham

Daryl McMahon joined the Daggers in January 2020, mere hours after resigning from his position at Macclesfield Town of a division higher, replacing Peter Taylor following his dismissal just after Christmas.

The Irishman had a strong initial impact, steadying the ship to steer the club away from relegation trouble and seemingly towards mid-table safety until the Coronavirus pandemic suddenly curtailed the season a couple of months into his tenure.

A strong summer of recruitment followed despite the financial toll taken on many clubs, with Paul McCallum the marquee signing of what was billed as a campaign of promotion contention.

However, the club found themselves in lower mid-table again for the most part and a stunning late surge was not enough to make up the ground necessary through their poor opening few months.

Daryl McMahon pictured in the game away at Notts County last season. He will not get the chance to oversee the same fixture this time. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nonetheless, McMahon kept faith with the squad and made the fewest signings in the division. This emphasis on continuity paid off quite extraordinary, as they soared to the summit of the division, remaining there until late September when cracks began to appear.

Three consecutive losses followed to leave them barely holding onto a play-off place. Despite making positive strides thereafter, a similarly dismal spell left them chasing as the new year dawned.

They finally got their act together in the final few weeks but a failure to beat King's Lynn and Torquay on home soil meant there was too much to do. Beating Wrexham 3-0 on the final day was in vain, as they missed out on seventh place by a solitary point.

Nonetheless, there was plenty to build on for McMahon, however it simply didn't happen. The club have only occupied the play-offs during a very brief timeframe this term, after which their worst run under the manager now leaves them in a position whereby there is much to do again.

Club Statement

Dagenham's press release expressed 'great disappointment' at having to reach a nonetheless necessary decision, before explaining:

''Daryl joined us in January 2020 with high hopes for the future. Unfortunately, his first tenure in charge was brought to an abrupt end after just two months because of the Covid lockdown.

''The 2020/21 season was played behind closed doors and under severe restrictions, with the Daggers only managing to finish 12th.

''Last season the club, under McMahon, continued to improve but could tantalisingly only just finish outside a play-off spot in 8th position, despite beating the long-time bookies favourite, Wrexham, 3-0 in the final game of the season.

''This season the Daggers have been dogged by injuries and despite some great performances have failed to shine, but still lie in 10th position with 14 games to play and just five points off a play-off-place.

''Nevertheless, following discussions between Daryl & the Board it has been agreed that this is the right time for a change.

''The Club would like to thank Daryl for his extreme professionalism throughout his period with us, especially through the extreme circumstances that Covid brought, and wish him and his family every success for the future.

''Steve Gritt and Dave Jupp will take charge of the team for our visit to Notts County tomorrow, Saturday, and until a replacement is appointed.''

Owner Statement

Majority shareholder Peter Freund echoed that respectful sentiment towards McMahon's efforts in a separate statement posted to Twitter:

''I cannot thank Daryl enough for all he has done to elevate the Daggers both on and off the pitch.

''He is a class act, a tremendous gaffer and the club will always be grateful for his contributions.''