Norwich vs Cardiff: Championship Preview, Gameweek 34, 2023

While they are still meandering too close to the Championship relegation zone for their liking, 21st-placed Cardiff City have enjoyed a drastic upturn in fortunes as of late, securing back-to-back victories over Birmingham and Reading to reinvigorate a much-needed air of optimism into the Welsh capital.

Those results came after a wretched winless run of 12 matches, however, following the arrival and subsequent adaptation of charismatic new boss Sabri Lamouchi, the Bluebirds are swiftly appearing a completely different entity to what they had been for much of the campaign.

That said, it would be hard to argue that Norwich City will not pose a significantly sterner test, with the Canaries currently sit just one point outside of the play-offs amid a turbulent second-tier season by their standards. Yet, they have sealed 13 points from their last seven fixtures since also seeing a fresh face enter the managerial helm in David Wagner, who succeeded Dean Smith back in December.

Team news

Norwich

A boost has been provided across the Norwich camp, with prolific forward Teemu Pukki returning to training after a brief spell on the sidelines. Although no ultimatum on his role this weekend has been administered, it is believed that he is in contention to resume action.

However, strike partner Josh Sargent, who currently sits at the top of the hosts' goalscoring charts this term with 11 strikes, is not set to return until next month. Kieran Dowell is also said to be out until April.

In addition, the likes of Joe Rowe, Przemyslaw Placheta, Sam Byram and Isaac Hayden are all unavailable owing to various setbacks.

Cardiff

Cardiff also find themselves unable to call upon the services of their leading goalscorer with Callum Robinson facing five weeks out, having aggravated a hamstring injury after playing through the pain barrier to star in his side's dramatic home victory over Reading.

It is unlikely that 20-year-old midfielder Rubin Colwill will be seen in the near future, too, with a series of physical trials and tribulations seeing him plying his trade with the under 21's for the time being.

Ebou Adams and Jamilu Collins remain absent, as injuries sustained all the way back in the summer have prevented rhe duo from taking to the pitch.

Meanwhile, supporters have been buoyed somewhat by the all-clear on wing pairing Callum O'Dowda and Jaden Philogene, who have both received the green light following their own fitness scares this week.

Likely lineups

Norwich (4-3-3)

Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; McLean, Sara, Nunez; Tzolis, Idah, Hernandez

Cardiff (3-5-2)

Allsopp; Ng, Kipre, McGuinness; Philogene, Rinomhota, Wintle, Sawyers, O'Dowda; Kaba, Etete

Key players

Norwich - Marcelino Nunez

After spending parts of the season in and out of Norwich's side, Nunez showed what he was all about during the midweek win against Birmingham, opening the scoring with a sumptuous long-range volley from range before finding the back of the net again and providing the assist for Christos Tzolis' sucker-punch stoppage-time strike.

With an all-action skillset, the Chilean international midfielder is capable of influencing proceedings in numerous ways, and Cardiff will need to be at the top of their game to prevent him from wreaking havoc once more.

Cardiff - Romaine Sawyers

Although the Bluebirds have seen individual performances richly enhanced across the board since the appointment of Lamouchi, there has been arguably no greater improvement than that of Sawyers, who has, in the blink of an eye, transformed from a divisive figure on the periphery to a classy midfield kingpin at the centre of the Frenchman's plans.

Indeed, it was his own moment of brilliance that won Cardiff all three points over Reading last Friday- and, notably, it was his own that won Cardiff the game over tomorrow's opponents on the opening day of the season, too.

As he appears to be licensed with a more creative attacking role in Robinson's absence, Sawyers will be eyeing up the continuation of his renaissance against Wagner's men.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The fixture is being played at Carrow Road, Norwich's home ground.

What time is kick-off?

This match is scheduled to commence at 15:00 BST on Saturday, February 25.

How can I watch?

Due to British broadcasting policies, the game will not be streamed in the UK, although overseas viewers can watch the game via an international pass, which can be purchased from either club site.

Alternatively, audio passes have been made available.