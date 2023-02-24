'You have to win football matches' - Graham Potter previews London derby clash

Graham Potter has claimed that the only way he will be able to regain the trust of Chelsea supporters who have become disillusioned with him as manager is simply 'to win football matches'.

The head coach has been through a turbulent period of form with the Blues, with just one win in their previous 10 games, leading to growing discontent among fans, with Potter accepting those criticising him and his team.

"Supporters, rightly so, are upset, because we lost at home to Southampton, and supporters care," said the 47-year-old. "When they're upset they let their feelings be known and we expect that. It would be naive of myself to think that that's not a fair response.

"I've had a lot of support from the supporters as well and whilst everyone would agree that we're not happy with the current situation and the current position, there's a lot of people that recognise where we're at and what's happened and what the challenges have been for us.

"So in the meantime I know there's nothing I can say that's going to make supporters, if they are against us, with us. The solution is you have to win football matches."

Graham Potter applauds Chelsea fans after a 1-0 loss to Southampton (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Whilst he was willing to take responsibility for the recent downturn in results, Potter did stress that he felt there were extenuating circumstances which have contributed to the poor run of results.

He pointed to a combination of factors when explaining this, with injuries being a notable theme - even listing nine different players the team were without when they lost 1-0 to Newcastle United back in November.

The former Brighton head coach also revealed that certain members of his squad had complained about the pre-season tour of the USA, which saw the Blues travelling long distances before the campaign had even begun.

Potter relayed a message, saying players had described the tour as "the worst pre-season they've ever had". He continued: "That's not to blame anyone, for different reasons that's happened. I think it was just organisationally the tour didn't quite work as well as they'd liked.

"I wasn't there so I can't say. But that was one thing, [then] there's a manager change, old players have left, new players coming in [...] I turn up in the middle of a Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday [schedule], we have pretty much the most unprecedented injury situation in that period in the Premier League.

"That’s the position that we’ve been in. We thought we were making progress and then we had a first half against Southampton - third game in a week, returning from a Champions League game - that was below par. And then the sky can fall in.

"These are some of the facts - inconvenient facts if you just say ‘he’s no use’, but that’s the situation."

Lack of goals a concern

One of the major themes when watching Chelsea recently has been their lack of goalscoring threat, with the past five games yielding just two goals overall.

Potter remained relatively cautious when describing what he and his coaching staff have been doing to attempt to ameliorate the problems somewhat, though did admit things had not been at the level he wants them to be at.

"Before the Southampton game, I thought we’d made some progress in terms of how we were playing. Dortmund, for example, the second half there was probably as well as we’ve played.

"If you watch the Dortmund game, if you play that game 10 times I think you score seven or eight out of 10, nine out of 10 maybe, it’s just we didn’t.

"Sometimes you can go through little periods where it just doesn’t go, lots of things go against you and you think ‘what’s going on here’ - it seems to have been that way a little bit.

"If we perform to the level we did against Dortmund, and if we perform to the level that we did at the start of the West Ham game and we keep moving forward, I think we’ll score goals because we’ve got the players who can do it, the quality is there.

"We’ve made steps in terms of how we’ve played, still not perfect by any stretch, but whilst you don’t score, and the xG is this and the reality is this, there’s always a debate to be had."

Joao Felix came close to scoring out in Dortmund for Chelsea (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Regardless of the question marks over Potter's ability to turn things around, the main focus on Sunday afternoon will switch to the intense London derby in North London, as Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium, where they remain unbeaten.

It has produced many thrilling games in the past, with the Blues coming out on top more often than not, so Potter made it clear he recognised the importance of the match, and remaining positive despite the situation.

"The past is the past, we need to focus on the next game which is Tottenham, and how can we attack well there against a team that doesn’t give much away, defends with a back five, defends strong, defends deep, press high when they can. So we’ve tried to think about that.

"We need a positive reaction and a strong performance. We need three points."