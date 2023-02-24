Four things we learnt from Fulham's draw against Wolves

Super sub Solomon strikes again

For the third game running, Manor Solomon came off the Fulham bench to score - and what a goal it was. Cutting in off the left with a drop of the shoulder, the winger curled a divine effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box to beat Jose Sa and secure the hosts a point.

Nobody could begrudge the Israeli his wild celebration. Having signed on a season-long loan from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer, hopes were high that Solomon could make an impact in the Premier League, but a serious knee injury kept him out of 17 games between August and January.

A hugely exciting young talent, Solomon has Champions League pedigree and once scored a winner at the Santiago Bernabeu. His talent is undoubted and he will be desperate to prove it in the strongest league in the world.

If he carries on scoring as a substitute, Marco Silva will surely have to find a place for him in his starting XI soon. He looks more than ready to make up for lost time.

Tough night for Cottagers midfield

Fulham's midfield has shone this season. Dynamic hard man Joao Palhinha and the underrated Harrison Reed compliment each other well, the Portuguese's positional discipline allowing Reed to get forward more readily than he has done in previous years.

This was not their most impressive night. As Wolves bossed the opening half an hour, the hosts' midfield duo struggled to get a grip on the game or suppress the ever-impressive Ruben Neves. Palhinha also picked up a tenth booking of the season for scything down Matheus Cunha, meaning he will miss Fulham's next two games.

The Cottagers have performed well above expectations this term, displaying an organisation and resilience that has been epitomised by their midfield generals. With one of them now set to miss their cup tie with Leeds and trip to local rivals Brentford, there will be big shoes to fill for someone in the squad.

Wolves fail to maintain lightning start

In the opening portion of this game, Wolves looked a million miles from being relegation contenders. When Julen Lopetegui arrived during the World Cup break they were bottom of the league, but you would hardly know that now.

The midlands outfit monopolised the ball - at one point having over 80% of possession - and their quick interplay cut Fulham open more than once. One slick move, Cunha and Nelson Semedo creating an opening for Pablo Sarabia that was blocked, proved a warm up act for Sarabia's well-taken first goal for Wolves a few minutes later.

There seemed to be only one team on the pitch at the point, but sadly for the visitors, they could not keep it up. By the end of the half Fulham had gained a foothold, before Wolves' significant retreat in the second half invited pressure and eventually a deserved equaliser.

Lopetegui's side have been in decent form, but the suspicion remains that they lack a cutting edge. They could have done with one here to put the game to bed before they let Fulham back into it, and will need to find one soon - they are not out of relegation trouble just yet.

Bueno goes from strength to strength

A major positive in Wolves' up and down season has been the breakthrough of Hugo Bueno. Bueno is enjoying a fine campaign having broken into the team in the autumn, and is now pushing Rayan Ait-Nouri hard for the number one left-back spot.

The 20-year-old put his incredible engine to good use at Craven Cottage, charging forward repeatedly to create overloads on the left hand side and put in several teasing crosses. The Spaniard is not easily beaten in one on one situations either, keeping Bobby Decordova-Reidvery quiet in the first half before he was hooked at the break.

Bueno has claimed one assist this season, on his full debut at Crystal Palace, and may well have more if his side had a clinical striker. Having seemingly come out of nowhere this year to make a big impression, he will be one to watch in the coming years.