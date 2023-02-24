'Forest is a really big game': David Moyes eager to pick up an important three points

West Ham United manager David Moyes spoke to the media on Friday ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

The 59-year-old has come under a large amount of pressure this season following the Hammers' underwhelming league form.

After Son Heung-Min and Emerson Royal resigned the Irons to a 2-0 loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week, West Ham currently sit inside the relegation zone.

Their opponents, Nottingham Forest, come into the game in a far more comfortable position, sat in 13th place.

Forest, led by Steve Cooper, visit the London Stadium off the back of an impressive 1-1 draw with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in their last game.

Nottingham Forest

West Ham will be hoping to get one over on Nottingham Forest tomorrow, who beat them 1-0 at the City Ground earlier in the season.

Moyes knows he has a challenge on his hands, and how important three points would be for his side.

"[Nottingham] Forest is a really big game," he said.

"There is still a lot [of games] to play but they are getting bigger because there are not as many to play as there were at the start.

"We played Forest in the first away game of the season, and it was a tight game, and things on the day just did not go for us.

"We've got to hope that we can turn that around and pick up these three points.

"I'm not looking too far ahead, I'm looking at the next game, which is Nottingham Forest, and we have to try and get the win against them.

"It's hugely key that we try and win that game.

"Our home form in the last two games has seen us draw with Chelsea and beat Everton, and the other six have been away from home, so hopefully we can keep a good vibe going at home."

UEFA Europa Conference League draw

West Ham will take on Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16, following the competition's draw earlier this morning.

Moyes was happy to offer his first reaction to the draw in his press conference.

He said: "When you get to the late stages of any cup competition it is always going to be difficult.

"The most important thing is that we won the group, we won all the games in the group, which gave us the chance of being at home in the second leg, but hopefully that will go to our advantage.

"It is a fair trip to Cyprus but one we are looking forward to.

"We are thrilled to be in the competition, and we will do our best to stay in it as long as we can."

Player commitment

When going through a rough patch of form, it can be hard for managers to keep their players' morale and commitment high.

However, Moyes stressed that this is not the case at West Ham.

He said: "The players are fully committed and totally focussed on the job.

"They are all really good professionals, and they are the ones to cross the white line, and they have to show it now in the game.

"So, we're looking forward to getting underway [against Forest] and seeing what we can produce.

"The first thing we want to make sure of is that we climb the table as quickly as we can.

He continued: "We're going to have to keep improving, so let's hope we can do that."

A tough period away from home

The Irons have picked up just one win on the road in the Premier League this season.

Compared to their four wins at home, it shows just how badly West Ham have been struggling away from home.

Moyes said: "When you've had six out of eight games away from home, it does put things a little bit more into perspective.

"The truth is we've been away from home so much, we've had an incredible amount of away games in this period.

"I wasn't surprised [to see AFC Bournemouth and Southampton getting results last weekend] because I think the Premier League has got that in it.

"We'll have our big results on our day, which will come, and I've no doubt we will get a win away from home."

Pressure of the job

West Ham are currently 18th in the Premier League, in what is turning out to be an extremely disappointing campaign for the Hammers, given that they have finished inside the European places in their previous two seasons.

With this, Moyes has been under increasing scrutiny and pressure this season, however he thinks this as just a standard part of the job.

"I think all managers are under pressure," he said.

"I think all managers have a level of it.

"If you're at the top, you have to continue winning, and if you are at the bottom you have to make sure you avoid the bottom of the table.

"So, we're all under pressure."

The West Ham faithful

West Ham have always been a well supported club, and that has been no different this season.

The efforts of their fans over recent years certainly has not gone unnoticed.

Moyes said: "We need the crowd hugely.

"We look at the crowds we've been getting over the last two years and it's been brilliant.

"We'll have a capacity against Nottingham Forest - 62,500 fans - so we have huge crowds coming to West Ham.

"That's because they've seen good teams playing at West Ham, with some really top players in the West Ham side.

"Sometimes when it's going not so well, you really need the supporters with you, and we need them with us.

"Hopefully everyone will be cheering our players on."

Moyes' men have the chance to take themselves out of the relegation zone with a positive result against Forest on Saturday.