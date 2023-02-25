Leeds United 1-0 Southampton: Firpo scores vital goal to give Gracia win on debut

Leeds United climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone following a narrow 1-0 victory over bottom side Southampton at Elland Road.

Junior Firpo converted Jack Harrison's flick to slot under Gavin Bazunu as the Whites came out on top in Javi Gracia's first game in charge of the Yorkshire side.

Prior to the goal, the match had been played out by two sides knowing a win would see their chances of survival improve dramatically.

The hosts were asking questions through most of the match despite not having any clear-cut chances. Brenden Aaronson went wide and Harrison curled one off-target.

Their lone piece of attacking play came through Firpo, whose sizzling run and shot gave Leeds their first victory since November 6 and sees them on 22 points, a point and a place above 18th-place Everton.

Defeat sees the Saints, in their first game under caretaker manager Ruben Selles, means they stay at the foot of the table, four points from safety.

Story of the match

Inside the opening ten minutes, both teams had chances. Kamaldeen Sulemana shot wide for Southampton while Wilfred Gnonto found some space, but his effort was blocked.

Luke Ayling then fired over the bar, Stuart Armstrong blazed wide for the Saints from a pass by James Ward-Prowse and Aaronsen's effort was off the mark moments later.

The hosts had the majority of possession in the opening 45 minutes, but Southampton's defense held firm, defending well against the various set-pieces coming at them.

Bazunu had a relatively straightforward save to make against Patrick Bamford and just before halftime, Harrison and Weston McKennie failed to hit the target.

Leeds started the second half on the front foot as again Bazunu saved from Bamford before penalty shouts were waved away a minute later following a foul.

Both teams made changes around the hour mark. Crysencio Summerville replaced Gnonto while Southampton made a triple change, Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo and Sekou Mara coming on for Armstrong, Sulemana and Paul Onuachu.

Walcott was in the thick of the action almost immediately as he rampaged into the box and although he got his shot away, Firpo tracked back to block it.

Aaronson found some space and crossed low into the middle for Summerville, but his effort, like that of Walcott, was blocked.

The Whites found the goal they both needed and were looking for in the 77th minute, Summerville playing the ball to Harrison, whose exquisite back-heel allowed Firpo to run into the box and slot home.

Junior Firpo takes the shot that led to Leeds' winning goal/Photo: Dean Chesterton/Offsides/Offsides via Getty Images

With time winding down, neither side produced another chance of real quality, but a cross by Ward-Prowse found Armel Bella-Kotchap whose glancing header was nowhere near.

Summerville should have added a second deep into stoppage time, but he pulled his low shot wide of the far post. Despite that, Gracia was a winner in his managerial debut for the hosts.

Player of the match: Junior Firpo

Had a fine attacking first half. Worked well with Gnonto down the right and his crosses into the overlap were from the top drawer. Was a steady presence in defense as well, especially in the second half.

Gracia's appointment could signal the revival and he'd have been player of the match even without the goal.