Wrexham 3-1 Dorking Wanderers: Dragons gain ground in race for automatic promotion

Wrexham continued to apply pressure on Vanarama National League leaders Notts County following a 3-1 victory over Dorking Wanderers at the Racecourse Ground.

The Dragons took the lead after just 12 minutes through a magnificent finish by Elliot Lee and Paul Mullin doubled the hosts' advantage four minutes before halftime.

Sam Dalby made it three 10 minutes into the second half before James Muitt headed home a consolation goal for Dorking on 75 minutes.

The win moves Wrexham to within two points of Notts County at the top of the table while Wanderers sit 20th in the table, one point and one place above the relegation zone.

The Magpies suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge which means the Dragons, who have two games in hand, will go top of the table with a victory over Chesterfield on Tuesday.

Story of the match

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson made four changes to the side that defeated Scunthorpe last time out as Anthony Forde, Jacob Mendy, Andy Cannon and Dalby all started, with new signing Ryan Barnett amongst the substitutes.

Dorking boss Marc White made two changes to the side that picked up a key win over Torquay in midweek with Joe Cook restored to the defense and Harry Ottaway starting up top. George Francombe, out injured and Seb Bowerman were dropped.

It was Wanderers who had the better of the opening exchanges through a series of Josh Taylor throw-ins, but soon after the Dragons began to assert themselves.

In the ninth minute, Mullin hooked a cross inside the box for Lee, whose header blasted off the crossbar and came back out.

Three minutes later, the hosts took the lead. Lee received the ball on the left flank and coming inside before a breathtaking shot from 25 yards out left Dorking goalkeeper Daniel Lincoln with no chance.

Dalby, who was rewarded with a place in the starting XI for his fine form, had a go from long-distance, but Lincoln was on hand to tip the shot over.

Ryan Seager and Bobby-Joe Taylor had half-chances closed down as the visitors attempted to work their way back into the game.

White was forced into an early change as Matt Briggs went down in front of the dugouts chasing after the ball and replaced by Muitt. Following the match, it was confirmed Briggs suffered a hamstring injury.

On the half-hour mark, Wrexham increased the pressure, a long Ben Tozer throw-in finding the head of Dalby, who forced Lincoln into a good save and he had to be alert to tip the striker's powerful drive away.

On 41 minutes, the Dragons doubled their advantage as Mullin cut in from the right, made his way into the penalty area and after shifting the ball onto his left foot, beat Lincoln in the far corner.

Things stayed the same coming out of the halftime break as Forde became more involved in the link-up play. Mullin and Dalby went clean through, but Lincoln and Tony Craig snuffed out the danger.

A couple of minutes later it was three as Dalby beat his man on the right wing, cut into the penalty area and finished at the near post to put the match beyond Dorking.

Bowerman failed to pick out Seager with a measured ball that came in from the left and substitute Isaac Philpott sent in a low, driven ball in front of the six-yard box was gathered in by Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton.

With this being their best spell of possession, Wanderers did find a consolation goal. Bowerman's measured ball from the left flank saw Muitt beat his marker and nod home.

A minute from time, Lincoln parried Dalby's left-footed shot into the path of Ollie Palmer, who shot just over the crossbar. It made no difference as the Dragons made sure the title race is now well and truly on.

Player of the match: Sam Dalby (Wrexham)