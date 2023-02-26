Man United 2-0 Newcastle: Red Devils give Ten Hag first piece of silverware with Carabao Cup triumph

Manchester United won their first trophy since 2017 with a dominant 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

The Red Devils scored twice in a six-minute span in the first half to assert themselves and give manager Erik Ten Hag a first piece of silverware since being appointed.

Casemiro opened the scoring after 33 minutes as he headed home Luke Shaw's free-kick and the lead was doubled six minutes when Sven Botman deflected Marcus Rashford's shot into his own net.

The Magpies improved in the second half, but were unable to find a way through as their wait for a trophy of any sort, which dates back to 1969, continues.

Manchester United tasted their first bit of success in any competition since they won both the Europa League and this tournament under Jose Mourinho six years ago.

Story of the match

Newcastle, backed by a boisterous set of supporters that made the trip to the English capital, started well enough with Allan Saint-Maximin looking particularly dangerous.

It was Manchester United who had the first shot on target, Wout Weghorst seeing a scuffed shot easily saved by Loris Karius, who was deputizing for the suspended Nick Pope.

The Magpies third-choice goalkeeper then stopped Antony's effort and at the other end, Fabian Schar met a Kieran Trippier cross, but he failed to keep his header down after colliding with Lisandro Martinez.

Just after the half-hour mark, Newcastle created their best chance of the first 45 minutes. Saint-Maximin picked up a low ball from across the box by Matty Longstaff, his shot stopped by the arm of David De Gea.

Three minutes later, the Red Devils were in front. Shaw sent in a glorious cross from the left from a free-kick and Casemiro applied the finishing touch, glancing past Karius. The goal was given after a review by VAR.

Casemiro watches as his shot beats Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius in the Carabao Cup final/Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

The lead was doubled six minutes from halftime as Rashford played an overlap with Weghorst and when the Dutchman played him in, his shot hit off Botman and looped over the head of a stranded Karius.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Antony did excellent work in his own half and Casemiro sent the ball long for Weghorst, whose left-footed curling effort was brilliantly saved by the German.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe made a change at halftime, bringing on Alexander Isak for Longstaff, but Man United started the second half strongly, Fred shooting just wide.

After the hour mark, the Magpies settled into the contest. A long ball into the box had De Gea scrambling before Martinez sacrificed his body, throwing himself in front of a shot by Joelinton.

Karius then made a fine save on a low drive by Rashford with a quarter of an hour to go and substitute Marcel Sabitzer followed up by shooting over.

With a little more than ten minutes to go, Howe made a double change, bringing on Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy for Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes.

It was Murphy whipped a ball over the top and went just wide from distance in looking for a consolation with two minutes remaining. Joelinton then forced De Gea into a save with a looping header.

Late in stoppage time, the Red Devils could have had a third as Bruno Fernandes clean through on the counter, but Karius denied him from close range.

Player of the match: Casemiro

The Brazilian has proved to be an inspired signing and any critics he may have had when arrived at Man United have now been silenced.

He was the driving force whenever he got on the ball and was effective with and without the ball. His header was superbly taken and didn't put a foot wrong.