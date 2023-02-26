Four things we learnt from Barnsley's victory against Derby County

Oakwell played host to the game between Barnsley and Derby County. (Photo by Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Barnsley's encounter with Derby County at Oakwell certainly lived up to the expectation attached to it pre-match.

Coming into the game, it was the side ranked sixth in the Sky Bet League One table versus the side in fifth place.

The home side came into this one by making one change, Nicky Cadden returning at left-wing-back, replacing Ziyad Larkeche. The visiting side remained unchanged from their victory against Charlton Athletic.

In a dominant 4-1 win, the goals came from Adam Phillips, Luke Thomas and a brace from Devante Cole to see off fellow play-off rival Derby. David McGoldrick scored for the visitors.

Oakwell had its highest attendance figure of the season, with 17,145 spectators present to see a dominant Tykes display. It was also the highest attendance at Oakwell since February 2020.

The win now moves Barnsley to fifth position in the table. They are now seven points clear of seventh-placed Wycombe Wanderers and only nine points off the top two.

Derby drop down to sixth and two points below Barnsley.

Here are some of the main takeaways from the game on Saturday afternoon.

Cole finally hits double figures

Devante Cole scored twice for the home side in their dominant display. His first was a simple close-range shot following good Barnsley pressing, while his second was a smart finish after a great team move.

His brace now sees him move onto 10 goals for the season and is the clubs top goalscorer.

Prior to this match, Cole had not scored in 11 league games. He had last scored when he bagged a brace in the 2-0 success against Burton Albion way back on December 17.

Thomas scores on his return to Oakwell

Thomas sealed the three points with a goal in extra time. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

The two halves of football could not have been more different for Barnsley.

In the first half, they pressed the Derby defenders constantly, forcing error upon error, two of which led to goals. They were very attacking-minded and on the front foot.

In the second half, they were in control, less attacking but commanding defensively to see out the three points.

The final goal came in the fourth minute of added time, from Luke Thomas. He was making his first home appearance since a freak training saw him ruled out of action back in November.

Barnsley fans will be delighted to see him back fit, and him scoring made the victory even more bittersweet.

Derby's defence crumbles under pressure

As mentioned earlier, Derby could not deal with the Barnsley press, particularly in the first half.

This was most noticeable in defence, with the closing down on Craig Forsyth and Joe Wildsmith directly leading to two Barnsley goals.

Forsyth's error lead to the first Barnsley goal. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Forsyth, along with centre-back partner Eiran Cashin, could not deal with the pace and closing down of the two Barnsley strikers. Every time they had the ball they looked wobbly and unsteady, almost as if they had a mistake in them.

Rams rue missed chances

Despite being second-best throughout the game, Derby did have some chances.

David McGoldrick scored after a misunderstanding between two Barnsley defenders, but aside from that, the Rams could not take any other chances.

McGoldrick missed the chance to double his tally after he had a freekick well saved from around 25 yards, which was parried out for a corner.

Tom Barkhuizen's header just looped off the underside of the bar while the score was level.

Lewis Dobbin also fired wide from just a few yards out.

Derby did not create much in the game, but they needed to take the chances that they did create.