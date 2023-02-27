Anel Ahmedhozic says 'ambition' saw him sign for Sheffield United over money move

Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic said he had chances to sign for other clubs in the summer but believed in the project with The Blades which led to him joining the club.

Facing the press before his side face Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup on Wednesday night, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international said he feels at home in Sheffield.

The defender also spoke about facing Spurs in the cup and his relationship with Chris Basham and Sander Berge within the squad.

On signing for The Blades

There was interest from across Europe to secure the services of Ahmedhodzic from Malmo, but the decision to move to the red side of the Steel City was an easy one according to the 23-year-old.

The Nottingham Forest academy product said his return to England for United made sense because of their ambitious plan for him and the future.

"I like the culture here, England is the perfect fit for my playing style.

"Obviously I planned it before I arrived here at Sheffield United, I spoke to the coach and made sure this step was the right one.

"I could have gone on to a bigger league than the Championship but I think this was the right one.

"The reason I came to United that early in the transfer window was because I really believed in the plan here, the plan that Hecky [Paul Heckingbottom] gave me and the plan the club had for me.

"My ambition has always been that football comes first and money comes second, money will always come if you're good at football."

On facing Tottenham

A match against Premier League opposition should provide a great test of The Blades' ability amid their push for a return to the top-flight.

Ahmedhodzic made it clear that he saw Tottenham as just another opponent and whilst he wanted to win, he saw the match as no different to any other.

He also said that he had made no specific plans for how he would mark Harry Kane ahead of the contest.

"I don't have any expectations, I just see this as another big game where I can go out there and do my best.

"The mistakes you make will be even more punishable because of the quality of the players they have.

"You have to stay concentrated all of the time because if you switch off for one second they will turn, run, shoot and score because the quality is there.

"The atmosphere is a big thing, it puts a lot of pressure on the teams that comes here, it makes the game much better for us

"If we win this game, we will get a lot of confidence, as I see it, it's another game, and another chance to win a game which I love, if I don't win a game I feel depressed until another game comes.

"It will be a good chance to see where we stand if we do get the promotion but that's far away now and we still have a lot of games to play."

On his friends within the squad

Ahmedhozic said that whilst he had been able to rely on the whole squad to help him adjust to life as a Blade, Basham and Berge had been key members to aiding his transition into the squad.

He hailed Basham, labelling him the best person he has met in his playing career so far.

"I think since the start, probably Basham, he's the one who has been helping a lot, other than that I think all of them have been really helpful.

"He's probably the best character I've run into so far in my whole career, he's so professional.

"He's given some advice on the city as well but I'm mostly keen on figuring that out myself, but with the club he's been very helpful.

"Probably Sander [Berge] also because we both speak Swedish and I was asking him a lot of questions about the club when I signed like how we play, and he's been really helpful.