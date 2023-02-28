Jonas Eidevall delighted about "winning first trophy on British soil"

With a 3-1 victory in this year’s Continental Cup final, Arsenal celebrated their first piece of silverware since 2018/19, winning the Women’s Super League Cup. Manager Jonas Eidevall’s optimism has borne fruit as his team was able to defeat Chelsea.

The Gunners took the trophy home through goals from Stina Blackstenius, a penalty from Kim Little, and an own goal by Niamh Charles. They deservedly walked away victorious as Eidevall's side showed a strong performance after conceding a Sam Kerr goal only one minute into the game.

“I am very proud of the team’s display. It was a real test of character”, Jonas Eidevall summarised after the final whistle.

For the after-party in the dressing room, they had a special guest attending the celebrations:

“It was very nice to see a club legend like Ian Wright coming down to the dressing room to share that moment with him. It shows the connection we have in the club. I’m really happy that we shared this moment together.”

The Arsenal manager also stressed that his philosophy is not mainly based on winning trophies. “I think a lot about how we play football and in order to get to the best possible to win football matches. A consequence of that in my career was winning trophies and titles. I’m happy that this also happened on British soil, not only Swedish soil.”

The final saw a standout performance form Arsenal captain Kim Little. Eidevall found special paise for the player: “She’s phenomenal! How she connects the team, the duels, the work rate, the decision making on the ball – I think she played close to a perfect match.”

Finally, he stressed the importance of the fans adding to the experience:

“I’m lost for words when I’m talking about our fans and the atmosphere they provide and the support that they give to the whole team. That’s why it feels even better when you can give back to them.”

Emma Hayes disappointed with her team's performance

Emma Hayes, known for her winner’s mentality, was visibly disappointed after the match.

The Chelsea manager, who had started the same lineup as in last week's game against Arsenal, acknowledged the Gunners as the better team in the final: “The amount of 1v1 duels, first and second situations - they dominated today.”

Ten minutes after Chelsea scored the early lead, “the football momentum shifted” according to the Blues manager.

The problems for her team already started with the basics: “I felt like we were struggling to get a press on in the right way.”

The 46-year-old expected more from her team: “When you come into these games everything has to be top class and today for us it was not the Chelsea standard. I don’t think anybody in our team played well today.”

Contrary to Hayes’ side, Arsenal had the stronger will to win this day: “I saw the fire in the players for Arsenal and I didn’t see that in us today. I’m very disappointed with that complacency from us.”

The Chelsea manager tried to turn the game around changing to a back three.

“As you try and commit more numbers forward, means that you take plenty of risks. I did that in the second half in the hope we could perhaps get a goal back in the game which we didn’t.”

Going ahead, the mission is clear for the Chelsea manager: Her team is still in a good position to win the WSL and additionally made it to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the FA Cup.

Hayes hopes for a reaction from her side after the final loss:

“I will expect [a reaction] from the group tomorrow. Not just because we’ve lost but because of their standards that was nowhere near us today.“

Next Wednesday, both teams have games in the WSL lined up. While Arsenal clash with Liverpool, Chelsea has to go against Brighton.

The Gunners are also still in the run for the Champions League where they face FC Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.