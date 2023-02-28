"A little bit of a scrappy game" - Eastleigh boss Bradbury reflects on win

York City were narrowly beaten away at in-form Vanarama National League side Eastleigh on Tuesday night, a result which puts them only three points above the drop.

For the Spitfires, they advance a place further into the playoffs, and look to record a top seven finish come the end of April.

All that separated the teams was a stunning Michael Kelly free kick, minutes after resuming play for the second half.

Eastleigh boss Lee Bradbury admitted, "I shouted for him to take it. Normally Danny (Whitehall) would take it, but I just had a feeling."

And his premonition couldn't have turned out any better, with Kelly curling it into the top corner for all three points.

"A scrappy game"

To sum up, a fairly dire 90 minutes were played out, with either side given opportunities to lead through minimal openings.

It would be the Hampshire side who took their chance when it came - Bradbury gave his thoughts on the match.

"It was a little bit of a scrappy game, both teams looked tired, lacked composure on the ball, and quality.

"It was 100 miles an hour at times, but at this stage, keeping a clean sheet gives us a massive chance to win the game.

"I said to the boys at half time, a moment of quality could decide the game, I felt."

Victory over struggling sides is vital

Additional to his fair conclusion of the National League clash, the Spitfires gaffer also admitted how crucial it is to take points from out-of-form sides.

York became yet another victim of Eastleigh's ruthless run of six unbeaten in the division.

"It's important because, when we are playing the teams in the bottom half of the table, teams up their game when they come here, they time waste and want to take a point.

"That's because we are one of the in-form teams, and that is testament to the boys."

"Better team" narrowly beaten

Bradbury didn't appear too complimentary of his players, in contrast to York City interim manager Michael Morton's assessment.

The Minstermen statistically bettered their opponents, notching four shots more than them.

York City boss Michael Morton was also happy with his team's display, despite defeat (Photo: Ryan Brookes)

Morton said, "I thought we were the better team - even (Eastleigh) said they would have been happy with a point.

"We stuck to the game plan really well, we looked organised and I felt we looked a threat going forward. It's just a shame we didn't take one of those chances in the first half.

"Then, the game would have been totally different, because they would have had to come out and open up."

"Can't feel sorry for ourselves"

Eastleigh now move up a place in the league standings, and rank 6th, taking up a playoff position, and a pretty decent home record too.

City continue to struggle down at the bottom, looming a mere four points above the drop, and their brief two-game unbeaten spell has been brought to an abrupt end.

"They are a tough team," added Morton. "They are up there for a reason, you can see they have got some quality players in there, and I think we put them on the back foot.

"The issue was, we made a couple of mistakes back-to-back, where we didn't get our shape right, the ball got played across and we gave a free kick away. Then, it was just a little bit of quality, and they put it in.

"It was difficult for us to try and break them down - we were bringing as many forwards on the pitch as we could.

"But, I thought we were superb tonight - all the fans were complimentary. We have to be proud of ourselves, but we are disappointed with getting beat.

"We can't feel sorry for ourselves, because we have got another two tough games coming up down here."

York now prepare for another couple of trips down South, firstly heading to Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday, before returning to the capital next Tuesday for a difficult challenge at Bromley.