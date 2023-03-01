Four things we learnt from Brighton's 1-0 victory at Stoke

After suffering a late defeat against Fulham on the weekend, Brighton bounced back and claimed an important FA Cup victory away at Stoke.

Evan Ferguson broke the deadlock in the 30th minute, and the Irish teenagers goal landed up being the decider between the two sides.

It may not have been the prettiest win for The Seagulls but Roberto Di Zerbi will have some key takeaways from this fixture as there are areas that can clearly be worked on in the Brighton system.

Here are four takeaways from the match.

Stoke's defensive solidity

Despite The Potters not getting the result that they would've hoped for, at times they showed how solid they are as a defensive unit. Stoke hardly had any of the ball, with only 31 percent possession throughout the game. This meant that in order to have a chance of winning, they would have to set up in a compact defensive structure and try to hurt their opponents on the counter.

This may not have fully gone to plan but at times it was evident that Brighton struggled to break the home team down.

However this was not the case in every occasion. There were some times where The Seagulls were successful in piercing the Stoke defense and a prime example of this would be Ferguson's goal.

Lewis Dunk played a sublime ball through the Stoke backline which was met by Kaoru Mitoma. The Japanese forward unselfishly squared it past the goalkeeper into Ferguson, who took his opportunity in front of the open net.

The Potters' inefficiency in possession

While Stoke looked very solid off the ball, on the ball it was a lackluster performance to say the least.

They did not take their chances to attack Brighton on the counter and they were often making sloppy mistakes.

When trying to execute the plan that Stoke went for, you have to take every chance that you get to create chances and finish them off. Unfortunately this was not the case.

Brighton's poor chance conversion

Although Di Zerbi's side got the result that they would've wanted, this is something that the Italian manager will not be impressed with.

The Seagulls had a total of 14 shots, and only 3 of those 14 managed to hit the target. Brighton had 2.76 expected goals across the match, which shows how many key chances were failed to take advantage of.

4 missed big chances throughout the game is a number that is concerning for Brighton fans, so this is an area that must be improved in order to push for European football next season.

It is possible that it was just a bad day at the office in the finishing department, but if this continues it could cause major problems for The Seagulls.

Lamptey is showing his true ability

Tariq Lamptey in Brighton's clash with Stoke (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

A player who might not get the recognition that he deserves but has shown his talent is Tariq Lamptey.

The 22-year-old full back has always been known for his ability, but has struggled with injuries and poor form, however this game was a sign that he could finally be on his way to fulfilling his potential.

Lamptey was causing many problems on the left hand side, and he occupied multiple roles in possession. He was often found coming inside to support the midfield in central areas, but was also playing out wide to cause problems to the Stoke defense.

Hopefully we can see the player that we all know he can be in the upcoming games.