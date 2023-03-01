Four things we learnt from Man United's victory over West Ham

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Fred of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on March 01, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The newly crowned Carabao Cup champions, Manchester United, fielded a drastically rotated lineup for tonight’s game.

With no Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro or Raphaël Varane in the Reds’ starting XI; both scoring and not conceding goals was going to be difficult for Erik ten Hag’s side. This became apparent as the first half finished goalless and it was Man United who would concede first in the second half.

However, David Moyes’ men failed to hold on to their 1-0 lead, with Saïd Benrahma’s delicious finish from within the left hand side of the box proving to be meaningless.

The floodgates opened for Man United in the 77th minute, as Nayef Aguerd nodded the ball past his own ‘keeper following a corner delivery from Bruno Fernandes. A late goal from Alejandro Garnacho, who was declared Man of the Match, looked to be ‘all she wrote’ for the game. That was not the case though, as Fred slotted a third past Alphonse Areola to fully seal the deal for the home side.

Here are four key take-away points from the game:

More squad depth is essential

It is no secret that Manchester United have spent a lot of money under their current ownership in an attempt to have a thoroughly high quality squad. However, things have not worked out particularly well for the Red Devils, and they currently find themselves with a squad that is thin of trophy winning quality.

While their strongest possible lineup could, and has, beat most top sides in world football. In lesser significant games, such as tonight’s meeting however, the weaker team that Erik ten Hag has no choice but to put out due to United’s busy schedule, is not reliable enough.

Club Captain Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelöf together are simply too slow of a centre back partnership to play in a system that deploys a high defensive line, such as the one ten Hag likes to use. This was made evident tonight, as the occasional West Ham counter attack was more often than not made possible by the lack of mobility in Man United’s back line.

Luckily for the two defenders, David de Gea was incredibly sharp tonight and he managed to deal with a majority of the Hammers’ chances with little difficulty.

As Man United have had to play a substantial amount of games this campaign, ten Hag was understandably reluctant to make any substitutions in the game, as he had rotated. Furthermore, his side faces their bitter rivals Liverpool at the weekend and so preserving his stronger players was important.

It wasn’t until United conceded when ten Hag made his first substitutions, despite the football that his squad on the pitch was playing not exactly being of convincing fashion.

With new ownership, this kind of situation can be avoided. Inevitably, whoever buys Man United will provide the club with a sizeable transfer budget. If the club is then ran correctly, the right players for ten Hag’s vision will be acquired and having to rotate the squad for midweek games will not be such a daunting task for the manager.

Casemiro will be vital towards any further success for Man United

The Brazilian was named in the FIFPro World XI last night, and it makes total sense as to why. He was the only half-time substitution in this game and from the get-go he was once again outstanding. To say that Casemiro’s presence in the United squad is noticeable would be hugely understating his impact in every game he plays.

Without him, it is like watching a completely different team with battles in the midfield made increasingly more difficult without his bullying strangle on games.

United in the first half were somewhat nonchalant as there were few chances that properly worried West Ham. Casemiro’s ability to drive the ball forward was definitely missed here and instead, Scott MacTominay was just making things difficult for himself and the team on a number of occasions.

This season, Casemiro has proved himself against a multitude of different sides and has adapted to the English game flawlessly. He has been very quick to dispose of the “steady Eddy” label, given to him by Graeme Souness upon his arrival. As he is a player that can easily find himself in the referee’s book, the aforementioned ability to comfortably rotate the squad will be something that Erik ten Hag will need in order to win trophies with Man United while Casemiro remains at the club.

Lifeless Hammers

Perhaps that statement may be a little harsh on the Irons, but watching them tonight was far from easy. The lack of motivation to press Manchester United for the ball as well as the complacency shown after going 1-0 up was poor. The players seemed tired. Not in a physical way which left them fatigued, but rather tired of their current situation at the club. Mentally exhausted, perhaps.

The body language and facial expressions from the players was far from what was required to see them through to the end of the game with a positive outcome.

Admittedly, it will be hard for any squad to remain spurred on when they are under-performing. West Ham currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, despite their new arrivals in the summer and the price tags that came with them.

To put it plainly, the team looked to be sick of playing for their manager and a lot of people wouldn’t blame them for doing so. To see players such as Lucas Paqueta not performing to the standard everybody knows that they are capable of, due to conflicting tactics, is upsetting. Especially when it looks as though nothing seems to be working for the Hammers this season.

What this current crop of West Ham players could possibly benefit from is the infamous “new manager bounce.” It would invigorate the players to fight for a new vision and it would allow for their current, broken identity to be scrapped. Some players out there tonight looked bored and that translated into lazy football, which will not win games or help in a relegation battle.

Time for Michail Antonio to be dropped?

David Moyes’ tactics have remained rugged and hardly changed since the start of the season. His football tonight was boring and very much of a “rinse and repeat” nature. The same passing sequence could have been spotted throughout tonight’s fixture and it only worked once. That was largely down to the fact that Benrahma, arguably West Ham’s best player this season, was playing very well in the game.

However, instead of feeding Benrahma more of the ball, Antonio was often the man in possession in West Ham’s final third. While his pace and power helped him occasionally break through United’s weakened back line, his finishing and positioning seriously let himself down.

He would often fire the ball straight into both of de Gea’s hands, provoking a series of comfortable saves from the Spaniard. Antonio had one chance which looked to be a certain goal, but instead he rather fluffed his lines and de Gea once again protected his goal well. This negligence to change the tactical approach definitely contributed to West Ham’s exit.

Meanwhile, summer signing Gianluca Scamacca watched most of the game unfold on the bench until his substitution in the 86th minute. The 24 year old scored 16 times in the Italian First Division last season which earned him a move to West Ham for a fee of around £35m.

Many were surprised by the move as some big clubs were considering signing the striker, and with good reason. His 6’4 frame means that he is a monster in the air and despite such a large frame, his mobility is not much of an issue.

His goal tally last season shows that he clearly is a respectable finisher and he would definitely do a job for any team, if it is set up correctly. Unfortunately, David Moyes doesn’t seem to think there is any room for the former forward and instead, Antonio has the starting spot up front.

It is clear that Antonio is no longer the striker he once was a couple of seasons ago, as the goals have visibly dried up. For some reason though, despite having a worthy replacement on the bench, Moyes seems to be reluctant in his tactical decision making to help his squad play better with Scamacca in it.