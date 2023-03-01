Liverpool 2-0 Wolverhampton: Patient Reds starve off Wolves at Anfield

Liverpool looked like they were set to carry their poor performance against Crystal Palace over before two quick-fire goals put Wolves to the sword.

The game remained goalless despite attempts near the end of the first half. Neither team showed consistent offensive intent, as they frequently cancelled one another out.

The Reds struck Wolverhampton twice in the final twenty minutes from captain Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The Wanderers put on a lacklustre display, in stark contrast to their 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture, failing to register a shot on target in the second half.

Story of the Match

Jurgen Klopp made six changes from the team that drew 0-0 against Crystal Palace last weekend, with Ibrahima Konate returning from injury at centre-back as Joel Matip dropped to the bench.

Kostas Tsimikas started at left-back in place of Andy Robertson and Darwin Nunez recovered from his shoulder injury and started up top in place of Cody Gakpo, who was named among the substitutes. Klopp once again experimented with his midfield, using a new trio of Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott.

Compared to their opponents, Julen Lopetegui only made one change to his starting eleven, with Joao Moutinho replacing Matheus Cunha, who suffered an ankle injury against Fulham last week. As the Brazilian striker is out, Pedro Neto returned to the bench after a five-month absence.

After a fast start from Wolves, the home side began to take control of the game, but the match remained open, with possession being shared evenly.

Bajcetic received the first yellow card early into the game for a clumsy trip on Matheus Nunes while attempting to prevent a potentially dangerous counter-attack.



Hugo Bueno went down after being skinned by Salah on the sideline and it was visible that the player was suffering from a hamstring injury. Lopetegui replaced Bueno with Rayan Ait-Nouri, after being given plenty of time to decide during the intermission.

The delay in Bueno's treatment had resulted in a reduction in intensity for the home side since the restart, but Liverpool maintained possession in midfield. The visitors kept their shape and did a good job of frustrating the hosts, who had been struggling to find the net.

Hugo Bueno was substituted early into the game. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images)

Nelson Semedo joined Bajcetic in the referee’s book in the 36th minute after clashing with the Spaniard.

Liverpool came close to scoring near the end of the first half after Diogo Jota picked out Elliott in the centre of the box and was allowed a free header. He held his hands up in guilt after guiding his header far wide of the right-hand post, missing a vital opportunity for the Reds.

Just before the referee blew the whistle for halftime, Pablo Sarabia received a card for a fairly risky sliding tackle on Tsimikas.

Breakthrough for the Reds

Lopetegui made his second change at halftime, bringing on Adama Traore for Pablo Sarabia. The former PSG winger was already on a yellow card and seemed to be on the losing side of Tsimikas’ runs.

The Reds came running straight out the blocks – Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shot from out of the box was heading on target, but Craig Dawson was in the right place at the right time, to get in front of the effort.

Fabinho stepped over the ball and onto his opponent during a duel with Mario Lemina in midfield. Despite his protests, the Brazilian entered the book in the 53rd minute.

Both teams continued to give each other possession replicating the events of the first half, as Liverpool's advances and Wolves' counter-attacks fail fairly quickly.

Despite the abundance of quality on the pitch, there was a lack of progression in the final third for both teams. In response, Lopategui prepared two substitutes, putting on Daniel Podence and Joao Gomes in place of Moutinho and Matheus Nunes.

Anfield roared as Liverpool went ahead in the 67th minute - Jota walked through the Wolves defence and found Nunez on the left, who easily smashed home his effort from close range.

Celebrations were quickly halted after VAR picked up a possible foul by Jota in the build-up and after a review from the referee, the goal was ruled out, much to the disappointment of the Kop.

The Wolves captain Neves spoke too much to the referee about the foul in the build-up and prompted the referee to show a card.

Captain Neves talked himself into a yellow card. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool appeared to gain momentum after their goal was ruled out, and it paid off, with Virgil Van Dijk putting the Reds ahead at their second attempt, with the captain letting out a roar of emotion when he ran towards the Kop.

Although Jose Sa stopped the centre-first back's header from a pinpoint cross from Alexander-Arnold, Jota fought to keep the ball in play and turned it back into the captain's path, where he comfortably headed in his 20th goal for the Reds.

Jota performed well after returning to the starting lineup and set up the disallowed goal and found an unmarked Van Dijk to put the Reds ahead. He was replaced by Gakpo in the 76th minute and was applauded by the home crowd.

Van Dijk roars with emotion whilst celebrating. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Shortly after taking the lead, the hosts combined with a crisp sequence of passes from substitute Gakpo and Tsmikas to extend their lead. The fullback was allowed to rush down the sideline and chipped the ball into the path of an unmarked Salah who bundled his effort into the back of the net.

The Egyptian could make no mistake at that range, taking his goal tally to nine this season, edging closer to equalling Robbie Fowler’s scoring record of 128 goals.

After an unsuccessful shift up front, Raul Jimenez was replaced by Diego Costa in the 79th minute.



Klopp made another change after the points were surely within their reach, bringing on Jordan Henderson for Bajcetic to grind out the result.

Wolves' quick build-up play drove Klopp to make two further substitutions in the 89th minute. Roberto Firmino replaced Nunez, and James Milner replaced Alexander-Arnold.

Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Player of the Match - Diogo Jota

The former Wolves winger put in an impressive performance and has built his form after returning to the starting line-up against Everton.

Jota could have potentially added another assist to his tally if Nunez's goal was not ruled out, but nevertheless persevered to help Van Dijk nod home for the opener.

His return could be a catalyst in order for Liverpool to save their European cup qualification hopes this season, after their bleak run of form.