Four things we learnt from Arsenal's midweek win over Everton

Arsenal secured an important three points with a convincing 4-0 win over Everton in the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for the Gunners with a thunderous strike into the roof of the net in the first half.

Gabriel Martinelli made it 2-0 for Arsenal on the cusp of half time, before he scored again in the second half to complete his brace.

Captain Martin Odegaard rounded off the scoring for the league leaders with a smart finish inside the box with 20 minutes to go.

Martinelli back on top

Martinelli made a fantastic start to the 2022/23 season, and has emerged as one of the best wide players in the Premier League.

Although, since the turn of the new year, the 21-year-old went on a run of eight league games without a goal.

The Brazilian winger was dropped by Mikel Arteta for the Gunners' 4-2 win over Aston Villa two weeks ago. However, he came off the bench and scored a vital goal in the last minute of the game.

Since then Martinelli has looked unstoppable, earning back his place in the side, scoring a vital goal away at Leicester City, as well as producing a clinical brace in Arsenal's win over Everton on Wednesday.

Martinelli now has an impressive 11 Premier League goals this season, and with 13 games left it will be interesting to see how many he ends the season with.

Mikel Arteta's winger coaching

Martinelli is not the only winger at Arsenal who has impressed this season.

Saka has recorded 19 goal contributions [10 goals and 9 assists] so far in the Premier League, already improving on his tally of 18 from last season.

The 21-year-old is one of the Gunners' best players, and has shown that he is a big game player, producing magical moments in some of Arsenal's most pivotal matches.

This steady increase in the ability and stats of Arsenal's wide players can be put down to manager Arteta, who has a track record of developing world class talent.

In the Spaniard's time as an assistant coach at Manchester City, he helped develop talents such as Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane into top-drawer wingers.

Sane twice recorded 20+ Premier League goal contributions whilst at City, as did Sterling in the same period of 2017-2019.

That very same improvement can now be easily seen at Arsenal.

Emile Smith Rowe returns

Emile Smith Rowe has been plagued with injuries since the start of the season, and has been unable to remain fit.

The 22-year-old has been restricted to just six appearances this season, one of which included his cameo in Arsenal's 4-0 win over Everton.

There is no doubt that the English midfielder has bags of talent and potential, and if he can remain fit he will be a huge asset to the Gunners.

In his first full season with the first team last year, Smith Rowe scored 10 goals and created a further two goals.

If the 'Croydon De Bruyne' can stay fit, he will join Arsenal's huge array of attacking talent, and will provide another attacking option in the their quest to win the Premier League and the Europa League.

Five point gap

Arsenal's 4-0 over Everton means that the Gunners extended their lead at the summit of the Premier League to five points.

Their recent poor run of results has allowed Manchester City to gain ground on them, at one point even overtaking them as league leaders.

The North Londoners now have significant breathing space, as with 13 games to go, the Premier League is entering the business end of proceedings.

Arsenal still face some tricky games, which include away trips to Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

The Gunners' next game will see them host relegation candidates AFC Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.