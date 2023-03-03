Maidenhead United vs Wrexham: National League Preview, Gameweek 35, 2023

Vanarama National League leaders Wrexham prepare to be welcomed by Maidenhead on Saturday evening, as the BT Sport cameras fall on York Road.

The Magpies walk into this game on their best winning run of the season, Alan Devonshire's side having collected a maximum nine points from their last three matches.

Yeovil, Halifax, and most recently, Dagenham are all the likes to have been slayed by the Berkshire outfit in February, and they will be more than hoping they can carry their unstoppable form into March, in a bid to affirm their fifth tier status for another year.

But the job in hand is certainly not a straight-forward one, as Maidenhead await the visit of one of the toughest opponents yet, in the Dragons, who are on course to break several divisional records, with the inclusion of an away unbeaten run, which now stretches to nine games.

A barrage of home victories over Scunthorpe, Dorking and Chesterfield fill Wrexham with confidence ahead of what is strangely, a difficult test, as the Welsh club have only come out victors once in the last six meetings between the two sides.

Team News

Maidenhead United

Harry Panayiotou has featured twice on the bench since joining on loan from Aldershot, but with Alan Devonshire set to name an unchanged lineup, his patience will have to continue to be rewarded with a start.

Injuries aren't too much of a problem for the Mapgies, whose full-strength team has helped them to secure important results this month.

Reece Smith recently signed a new contract, which stabilizes him at York Road for the near future.

Wrexham

Bryce Hosannah's injury will keep him out of team for a fair while, but it is not to worry for Phil Parkinson, who has attracted Solihull star Ryan Barnett to his ranks.

Recovering from injury himself is Reece Hall-Johnson, however he is plotting to be loaned elsewhere while he gains fitness.

Goalkeeper Rob Lainton has assured his future at the club for another year, so all good on that front for the Dragons.

Likely Lineups

Maidenhead United

Andre; Asare, Massey, Odutayo, Smith; Barratt, Adams, Clerima, Ferdinand, Nathaniel-George; Acquah

Wrexham

Lainton; Cleworth, Tozer, Tunnicliffe; Forde, Young, Cannon, Lee, Mendy; Mullin, Dalby

Key Players

Emiel Acquah (Maidenhead United)

Failing to make his goalscoring mark on the National League for Maidenhead last season, striker Emile Acquah has given fans a different view of his ability in this campaign so far.

The 22-year-old has netted ten goals across 33 appearances so far, over double the amount he finished on last season.



He has also been pretty ever-present in the league, missing just one game, coincidentally the narrow 1-0 defeat at Wrexham.

Emile Acquah aims for a goal against the big guns (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Paul Mullin (Wrexham)

From such a talented bunch of Football League quality players, it's difficult to pick just one that will stand out, had it not been for prolific goalscorer Paul Mullin.

The 28-year-old boasts some ridiculous form, netting 35 times in all competitions this season, and he is yet to endure more than two consecutive league matches without a goal.

Having scored seven in his last six, Mullin will hope he can keep the Dragons top of the table.

Paul Mullin is also in the race for the National League golden boot Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This National League clash will be hosted by Maidenhead's York Road, which holds 4,500 and is known to be the oldest continuously-used senior association football ground in the world by the same club, having been home to the club since 1871.

What time is kick-off?

Kickoff is at 5:20pm GMT, with it being selected for broadcast.

How can I watch?

Wrexham's trip to Maidenhead has been selected to be shown live on BT Sport 1.

The game is a sell-out, so ticket sales have now ceased.