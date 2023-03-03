Caicedo Signs Up For Four More Years

A hugely talented, tenacious, aggressive and imperious midfielder: there was no surprise from the Brighton board that Moises Caicedo was hugely sought after in the January window. The club have now announced that he has signed a four-year contract extension, committing his long-term future to the Albion.

The move comes after a January transfer saga that ended with Caicedo being internally dealt with by the club, with Arsenal and Chelsea, the two sides to make formal bids, being warned away with the commitment from Brighton that Caicedo would be going nowhere, for any amount of money.

Since his social media post preaching his desire to take the opportunity to play at Arsenal, the 21-year-old has conducted himself impeccably and his performance levels have remained incredibly high. Week after week he shows his worth to Roberto de Zerbi and is probably the most important player in a side playing at the highest level of domestic football, in the best league in the world.

His new contract does not include any release clause and will give him a significant pay rise, perhaps being more reflective of his importance to the club. This places all negotiating power in the hands of Tony Bloom and Paul Baber who will no doubt have many phone calls in the summer window about Caicedo’s availability from the world’s most elite clubs.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

What does the future hold?

The interest for Caicedo is unlikely to be deterred by his new contract and therefore it ensures that Brighton will get the price they want, rather than being forced to accept a figure as his contract begins to wind away. The 50, 60 and 70 million pound offers that came through in January will only be a fraction of the transfer fee under his new deal.

Alternatively, the growing prospect of European football on the south coast, along with his crucial role in De Zerbi's side, may attract Caicedo to stay on and play for Brighton for a third season. Whilst there's no doubt he would be an asset for any side in the world, the outcome of Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella's transfers away from the AMEX to "big six" clubs represent the potential jeopardy of sacrificing such a huge role in a flourishing side to move on to a new opportunity.

Brighton acted in a similar fashion when dealing with the future of Caicedo’s midfield partner Alexis Mac Allister. Before the World Cup in latter 2022, the club tied down the Argentine with the same contract style in anticipation of a rise in interest. His impressive performances and vital role in his nation's triumph in the tournament have led to speculation of a move away, with similar-calibre clubs being linked to both Brighton’s double pivot.

The Brighton board will try their best to facilitate a move for them if they do it on their terms however it is highly unlikely that both will be let go in the same window. Once again, Brighton acts in a way that protects its current success whilst also having a significant focus on the future.

Caicedo’s transition into Bissouma’s role that was so pivotal in the Brighton system has left the Mali midfielder's departure as disappointing, but not regretful or costly. A similar process will be in place for either of the midfielders, ensuring that the Seagulls are in a place where they can improve and remain competitive in the top half.

Whatever happens in Caicedo's future, all parties are in a much more stable and reliable state now that the new contract has been agreed upon. Once again, Brighton proves themselves to be one step ahead, ensuring that they will either have one of the most promising young players in the world on their books for another four years or receive a monumental fee that will smash the club record.