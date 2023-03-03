Jurgen Klopp admits he is 'really happy' for 'incredible' Marcus Rashford

Jurgen Klopp has revealed his admiration for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, hailing him as the complete attacker in 'incredible' form.

Rashford has been in scintillating form for Man United, catalysing the Red Devils' resurgence under Erik ten Hag.

The 25-year-old has accumulated 25 goals and seven assists this campaign - his highest ever tally.

The prolific forward has netted 17 goals since the World Cup - more than any other player in Europe's major leagues.

To put his irresistible form into context, Chelsea have only recorded six goals since the restart.

After a difficult last season, the England international has finally found his form again - and despite the historic rivalry, Klopp admitted he is 'really happy' that Rashford has rediscovered his golden touch.

"It is difficult, pretty much impossible to be happy at something positive at Man United where you are the Liverpool manager for 7.5 years but I am really happy for Rashford, the manager said.

"He had a really difficult last year, was not performing at the level he is able to and I knew this would change again and now he is playing incredible, his speed, his technique, how calm he is in front of goal. He scores worldies, he scores the simple ones, headers.

"We played before against world class offensive players and you have to defend collectively. He is not the only decisive player - [Bruno] Fernandes' movements are really smart and Casemiro linking up and whoever is playing next to Casemiro will be a good footballer, Fred, Sabitzer, McTominay, obviously Eriksen is a miss.

"The counter attacks and the other winger, whoever, Garnacho, Sancho, up front the Dutch fella, good set up."

(Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images)

Klopp admitted that Man United's revival under ten Hag is no surprise considering the quality added to the squad, and the winning mentality instilled.

The Dutchman's side are sat comfortably in third, 10 points ahead of Liverpool, with the Red Devils attaining the League Cup last Sunday, ending their six year trophy drought.

Success is inevitable under the stewardship of ten Hag and comes as no surprise, according to Klopp:

"I didn't think too much about it. Surprised, probably not. Go through the team, how could they not be good? There is not one player you think, what is he doing here? They have quality, a new way to defend.

"Defensively a massive difference, man orientated and with the ball a good idea but super experienced players like Eriksen and Casemiro, they were all over the world successful.

"Rashford is in the form of his life and for sure influenced by ten Hag aswell but when our players play well, it is not like, I did that. It is a good team, how could they not be successful but again, they have to play us and I would like to show that it is different."

He added:

"They have turned into a results machine. They are still fully in the fight for winning the league.

"A strong opponent but we all know in football everything is possible and we just have to make sure we are 100% ready and that we want it that bit more than the other guys.

"Lets use our crowd in the right manner. I'd like to squeeze everything we can out of this season. We have to make decisive steps. There are five million reasons I want to win this."

When asked if this United side is the best he has seen under his tenure, the German replied:

"Do you realise I don't want to talk about them and constantly get asked? (punches air) I didn't miss them. I don't know if they were the best, they finished second when Jose [Mourinho} was there, they won the Europa League as well.

"When you see them from time to time, everything they are doing is fantastic. I can imagine how annoying that was in the last few years when we were there and everybody was talking, 'Klopp is doing this and Klopp is doing that, wow, outstanding, and bringing in young players and doing this...' It's completely fine.

"They deserve it, they deserve where they are, they won the points, they played good football, like all the others as well. Arsenal, my god they are flying and playing really good football. I respect that a lot. Man City is Man City, playing good football and are there as well.

"This is not where we are this year but we were there the last few years so we want to go there again, 100%.

"But apart from that, I couldn't be lesser interested in what they are doing, I just respect what they do."

On Fabinho getting back to his best

In a year where so many Liverpool players have visibly declined both physically and mentally, Fabinho has suffered his most difficult season yet, with a series of lacklustre performances, careless bookings, and ultimately looking devoid of fresh legs.

The Brazilian has often been the glue holding the midfield together, playing an integral role in Klopp's side sweeping the lot, but due to perhaps a lack of rotation in the middle, his form has plummeted.

After lauding Rashford's revitalisation, Klopp believes that his 'lighthouse' is on the right track to rediscovering his form.

"He is [getting back to his best]. It's obvious. When I said he was not at his best, it was obvious. That is exactly what we need.

"We spoke a second ago about Rashford, ok it's a different position but things like this happen, you cannot explain it really, it's just there, it happens. I was so happy about the last game of Fabinho to be honest. So happy.

"It was a really good game and that's exactly how we are used to having him; the lighthouse, the hoover, all these kinds of things. There's a point when you take things for granted, you lose the ball there, 'Yeah, no problem, because there is Fabinho' and we have the ball again.

"Of course you miss these kinds of things in moments when it's not there and how can you be prepared for that?

"It was really, really good [his last game] and I'm really happy for him and happy for us that he looks really like the old one again."