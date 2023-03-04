Bobby Firmino, there is something that the Kop want you to know

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool lifts the Champions League Trophy following the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

When he signed for Liverpool in 2015, not even the most optimistic fan expected Roberto Firmino to leave the club as a legend.

However, his unselfish style of play and work-rate have cemented his status in Anfield folklore for years to come.



The Brazilian is arguably the most important player of the Jurgen Klopp era, despite Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah boasting considerably more goal contributions.

Finding his feet

Signed for £29million from German club Hoffenheim, expectations were high, when Brendan Rodgers brought him to Anfield.

The Northern Irishman was sacked on October 4, and it was under the Reds new manager that the Brazilian began to find his feet after looking lost under Rodgers guidance.

He netted his first goal for the club in a 4-1 win over Manchester City in November 2015, excelling in a false nine role that he would come to define.

It was a sign of what was to come, as Firmino scored his debut goal, but also provided two assists for his teammates.

He ended the 2015/16 season as the club’s top goalscorer in the league, with 10 goals, cementing himself as a key player in the Reds future.

The defining moment of the 2016/17 season was a stunning volley away at Stoke, that essentially secured a top four berth.

The man for the big occasion

The 2017/18 campaign would be one of his finest, as the trio that developed with Mane and Salah would become one of the best the English game has ever seen.



The Egyptian took the plaudits for breaking the Premier League record for goals in a single season, however, Firmino matched his tally in the Champions League, and provided 8 assists as they reached the final, losing out to Real Madrid.



Strikes against Man City in both of those competitions, a stunning chip over Ederson in a 4-3 league win that ended the visitors unbeaten run before scoring the decisive goal as the Reds knocked the hosts out of Europe, demonstrate exactly what Firmino was in his prime, the ultimate big game player.

In the first-leg of the semi-final, the front three would thrive. Salah and Firmino contributing with two goals and two assists each, with Mane scoring the other in a 5-2 victory.



It wasn’t to be in Kiev, but they would be straight back in the Champions League final in the following season, this time beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final.



Firmino played 60 minutes in that game, after coming back from an injury suffered in the final weeks of the season.



Earlier in the season he suffered an eye injury after scoring the winner away from home against Tottenham, only to come back against Paris Saint-Germain and celebrate his last gasp winner by covering his eye with his hand.



If it was his signature celebrations and work-rate that endeared him to the Anfield faithful, his form in the title-winning campaign in 2019/20 did nothing to dampen the cult around him.



Winning goals away from home against Southampton, Tottenham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Chelsea away and crucial goals against Leicester away and Chelsea at home often go under the radar when talking about Liverpool’s league-winning campaign but his impact was vital as the Reds ran away with the title.



The most memorable moment of the season for the Brazilian was his strikes in the Club World Cup as Klopp’s side took the title of world champions after defeating Monterrey and Flamengo.

(Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

A stunning flick from close range after an exquisite ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold put the Mexican side to the sword before a 99th minute winner against the Brazilian giants.

The beginning of the end?

His contributions declined in the following seasons, but goals in both fixtures against Tottenham, another goal against Palace and a double against arch-rivals Manchester United were memorable contributions in a covid-struck 2020/21 campaign.

A handful of goals in the 2021/22 season as the Reds reached another Champions League final and won the two domestic competitions, were signs that the peak of aging Firmino’s powers had wained.



However, he experienced a mini-revival in form this season, two goals and three assists in the 9-0 win over Bournemouth before four goals in his next four games against Newcastle United, Brighton and Arsenal, only blanking away at Everton.



If Firmino plays any sort of role in helping Liverpool reach the top four, then his career at Anfield will have come full circle.



Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, the Brazilian is a certified Reds legend and the fans will give him a farewell befitting his status.