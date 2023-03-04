Goals and Highlights: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United’s Eric Ten Haag - (Photo: Michael Regan)

ADVERTISEMENT

21:184 days ago

Thank you!

Thank you all for following along for this live blog on a monumental day for Liverpool and a game they’ll talk about for the ages. 
19:334 days ago

Salah on “special” win

“It’s very special to win the game like that with that result,” Salah says “but at the same time I don’t want us to go to the next game with overconfidence. We just need to stay humble and play and win the game, because we are not in the position we wanted to be.  
 

“Hopefully that gives us a good push and makes us keep winning.“

18:334 days ago

History made by Mo Salah

The incredible Mohamed Salah made more history as a Liverpool player. 
Photo: Liverpool FC
18:224 days ago

Full-time: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United

Simply, simply incredible and fluent from Liverpool. They looked back to their normal selves again, and that’s a huge blow dealt for Eric Ten Haag and his side, who were absolutely outclassed by Liverpool. 
18:214 days ago

There’s something that the Kop wants you to know…


Photo: Liverpool FC
18:184 days ago

90’

Mohamed Salah is crowned Man of the Match. 
18:164 days ago

89’

GOALLL LIVERPOOL! This is simply stunning, and that is the icing on the cake. Firmino, after the events of this week, strikes the seventh. 7-0!
18:114 days ago

83’

GOALLL LIVERPOOL! It’s SIX and a calamity for United. Salah capitalises on an awful United mistake and fires home, it’s a calamity. 6-0!
18:084 days ago

82’

Elliott strikes from range, but De Gea catches. 
18:034 days ago

76’

GOALLL LIVERPOOL! Liverpool adds their FIFTH. A pin-point delivery by Jordan Henderson finds Nunez, whose flicked header flies past De Gea. 5-0!
18:024 days ago

Salah sensation adds the fourth


Photo: Liverpool FC
18:004 days ago

73’

CLOSE! Rashford rounds Allison, but a strike from the angle hits the outside of the post. 
17:594 days ago

73’

Rashford was clean through, but a fine tackle by Alexander Arnold keeps him at bay. 
17:554 days ago

69’

Melee resolved. Shaw fouls Nunez through the back, and then Nunez fires back. 
17:534 days ago

66’

GOALLL LIVERPOOL! Salah turns and hits it on the volley, it hits the underside of the bar and flies in. 4-0!
17:524 days ago

65’

Garnacho is introduced to the fray, his shot is blocked. 
17:514 days ago

64’

🟨 McTominay is booked, he wins the ball at first but decides to then lift his stoods up in a follow through on Gakpo. 
17:474 days ago

61’

🟨 Martinez is next in the book after a crunching challenge on Gakpo. 
17:464 days ago

Gakpo’s second, Liverpool’s third


Photo: Liverpool FC
17:454 days ago

58’

From a corner, Konate outmuscles Martinez away and heads it in aim to see the net bulge from his header, but it flies just wide. 
17:434 days ago

56’

CLOSE! Robertson gathers the ball in his stride and fires just wide of the top corner. 
17:424 days ago

Excellent Liverpool have put United to the sword

It's 3-0 at Anfield, and Liverpool look back to their very best and back in their stride. The manner of the goals have been exceptional, and United haven't been able to handle it very well.
17:424 days ago

Nunez hits the second blow


Photo: Liverpool FC
17:414 days ago

54’

WOW! Allison almost gifts United a chance, but it’s scrambled to safety. 
17:394 days ago

53’

🟨 Anthony is booked
17:384 days ago

50’

GOALLLL LIVERPOOL!  Started by Gakpo, finished by Gakpo. Salah leaves Martinez for dead and lays off the Dutch, who lobs De Gea. 3-0
17:374 days ago

49’

Anthony strikes from the edge of the area but the effort is relatively easy to save. 
17:344 days ago

47’

GOALLLL LIVERPOOL! Shaw had his pockets picked initially and then Salah is found. He cuts back to Elliott who drills a ball to Nunez’s head who nods home. 2-0 Liverpool!
17:324 days ago

45’

The teams are back out and underway for the second half. 
17:314 days ago

Teams return for second half

The two sides are back out and ready for the second half. 
17:274 days ago

Liverpool celebrate Gakpo’s goal


Photo: Liverpool FC
17:174 days ago

Half-time: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester United

It’s half-time at Anfield, and Gakpo’s strike is the difference thus far. 
17:164 days ago

44’

United break straight from the Liverpool goal and Rashford feeds off Weghorat, but his shot is blocked by the outstretched leg of Robertson. 
17:134 days ago

43’

GOALLLLL LIVERPOOL! Straight from the United disallowed goal, Liverpool break. It’s fed into Gakpo who slots home. 1-0 Liverpool!!!
17:114 days ago

42’

Casemiro heads home, but the flag is raised, and rightfully, for offside. 
17:114 days ago

40’

🟨 Fabinho is booked. 
17:034 days ago

33’

United building pressure. A free-kick swung in is headed goalwards by Dalot, but is caught by Allison. 
16:584 days ago

27’

CLOSE! Luke Shaw hauls a long ball up to Marcus Rashford, but his effort from close range is straight at Allison. 
16:574 days ago

27’

CLOSE! Diogo Dalot’s ball from the right finds Bruno Fernandez, who, on the diving header, nods just wide. 
16:564 days ago

26’

Martinez holds Salah off as he lifts his arm to the Egyptian’s face, but the referee wasn’t having any of it. 
16:544 days ago

23’

Liverpool move forward again, with Alexander Arnold leading the charge, Robertson shoots from the receiving ball but it’s blocked by Martinez. 
 

The ball is out back out left and Robertson crosses to Nunez, but his effort is blocked superbly by Martinez. 

16:494 days ago

19’

CLOSE! Darwin Nunez receives the ball in the air as he hits a piercing volley which sneaks just wide, but the flag was up. 
16:464 days ago

16’

A scrappy bit of play in the United area to defend the ball ends up with Harvey Elliott receiving the ball just outside the area, but a scuffed effort leaves De Gea with no danger. 
16:444 days ago

14’

A partially cleared ball by United fell to Fabinho, who found Mo Salah on the wing. The Egyptian found space and cut in but his effort drifted wide.  
16:394 days ago

9’

CLOSE! Anthony found a narrow enough angle and lots of space to shoot, but his fellow Brazilian Allison was forced to turn it behind. 
16:364 days ago

6’

Corner Liverpool. 
16:334 days ago

3’

Harvey Elliot shifts the ball onto his stronger foot and strike, but he sees his shot blocked. 
16:304 days ago

1’

The game is underway!
16:274 days ago

The teams are out!

The two teams walk out onto the pitch ready for the clash between the two bitter rivals, greeted with a huge Anfield roar and You’ll Never Walk Alone. 
16:194 days ago

Mohamed Salah’s scary record against United

Mohamed Salah loves to play against Manchester United, and his record shows

He has eight Premier League goals against the Red Devils and ten all together. 

16:124 days ago

Ten Haag looking forward to Liverpool test

Eric Ten Haag knows the hostility of Anfield from a managers perspective as he’s felt the buzz of the Kop in previous season, so the Manchester United manager knows what his side has to do to claim the result they want. 

“It’s a test. But we're facing Liverpool and we're really looking forward to it, I know these players, my squad, my team will be prepared to go and fight, to go with confidence but we know it's going to be difficult. We know we have to suffer, we have to sacrifice to get a good result."

"I think our mentality in general is very good. I think we have many leaders who set the mentality, who set the standards, control the standards, who correct if necessary. I think we are happy with this process, but we can always be better and that has to to be the approach."
 

16:084 days ago

Jurgen Klopp on the importance of Manchester United fixture

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is wary of the threat of Manchester United, and here, he speaks about the importance and history of the fixture.


“The moment when Liverpool-United is not a special game anymore then something went really wrong, let me say it like this. Then it's like, 'Oh, Liverpool-United... who?' That would be really difficult and really sad because obviously I love football, I love the fuss we make of it, most of the time at least, and all these kinds of things.

"Then there's Liverpool-United; I want to see that, it has to be like that, otherwise football wouldn't work. Then we have absolutely no right to exist anymore... people need to know and want to know what both clubs are doing.

"That's why I have no problem with them particularly, but it's a big game and it always was in my life a big game since I am allowed or can watch it on television, it's always a big game.”

15:514 days ago

United unchanged from Wembley

After their victory over Newcastle at Wembley, Manchester United have named the same starting eleven from that clash, with Eric Ten Haag looking for the similar outcome. 
15:444 days ago

Changes to Liverpool's eleven

From the side that beat Wolves in midweek, Liverpool have made several changes to their team to face United. Andrew Robertson returns to the Liverpool side, replacing Kostas Tsimikas. Youngster Stefan Bajcetic has been left out by Jurgen Klopp in favour of his captain Jordan Henderson and Cody Gakpo returns to the side, replacing Diogo Jota.
15:384 days ago

Line-ups: Liverpool vs Manchester United.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic

 

Manchester United:

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes; Rashford, Weghorst

Subs: Heaton, Maguire, Malacia, Sancho, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Sabitzer, Elanga, Garnacho

13:364 days ago

Follow here live for Liverpool vs Manchester United

Do not miss a moment as live commentary of the Liverpool vs Manchester United fixture will be provided live here on VAVEL. Follow for all analysis, details, line-ups and more here. 
13:314 days ago

Head-to-head: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Wins:

Liverpool: 70

Draws: 58

Manchester United: 83

Recent Results

22nd August 2022: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool 

19th April 2022: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United 

24th October 2021: Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool

13th May 2021: Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool

24th January 2021: Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool

13:264 days ago

Predicted line-up: Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro; Anthony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst
13:214 days ago

Predicted line-up: Liverpool

Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
13:164 days ago

Officials: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Referee: Anthony Madley

Assistant referee’s: Gary Beswick & Lee Betts

VAR: Craig Pawson

Fourth Official: Stuart Attwell

13:114 days ago

Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live online

Liverpool and Manchester United can be watched online, with Sky Sports broadcasting the fixture. 
13:064 days ago

Kick-off time: Liverpool vs Manchester United

This is the kick-off time for Liverpool vs Manchester United on March 5, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 18:40

Bolivia: 18:30

Brazil: 18:30

Chile: 18:30

Colombia: 16:30

Ecuador: 16:30

Spain: 17:30

United States: 16:30 PT and 18:30. ET

Mexico: 16:30

Paraguay: 18:30

Peru: 18:30

Uruguay: 18:30

Venezuela: 17:30

Japan: 17:30

India: 16:30

Nigeria: 16:30

South Africa: 16:30

Australia: 16:30

United Kingdom: 16:30

13:014 days ago

Players to Watch: Manchester United

At the minute, there’s no other player to look out for than the on-form Marcus Rashford. An injury to his shoulder a few years back coupled up with his penalty miss at the Euro 2020 final, Rashford’s confidence was at an all time low, with many linking him with a move away from Old Trafford, but this season, he’s a changed man. 17 goals since his return from the World Cup, Rashford has help United’s spearhead up the Premier League table, with his goals and all round play earning United a spot in the Europa League knockouts, a Premier League title charge and a League Cup to boot. His scoring record against Liverpool has been impressive over the years, and he netted against the Reds earlier on in the season, so a goal for him today would keep his scoring form up, and also haul United up the table even more and earn bragging rights against their greatest rivals. 
12:564 days ago

Players to Watch: Liverpool

For Liverpool, a drab season has had a couple of stand-out players. If Cody Gakpo features for the Reds, then he could be one to look out for. Since his introductory after signing from Ajax, Gakpo took a while to get off the mark and despite chasing down balls and having many chances, nothing fell for him, and it didn’t help his cause when the side were criminally under performing. He, like his side, have found their form once again as Liverpool look to serge up the table and put pressure on the Top 4 spots, and Gakpo finally opened his account after a relatively simple but relief-felt finish in the Merseyside Derby against Everton, and this urged him on further as he netted in Liverpool’s next outing against Newcastle United. He’ll be hoping if he features, that he will replicate a similar feat as Liverpool look to topple United.
12:514 days ago

Manchester United this season

Overall, Manchester United has shown huge levels of progression under Eric Ten Haag, and their season thus far has been sensational, but it hasn’t been plain sailing. United hit rock bottom after their opening to the season, firstly with a home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion and then a pummelling at the hands of Brentford, but their season got up and running after victory over Liverpool in August. Here, they moved up the league and are in with an outside chance of Premier League glory, with the Red Devils only a handful of points behind leaders Arsenal, and they’ve added their first trophy since 2017 to the mantlepiece, after last weeks 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at Wembley in the League Cup. To continue their good fortunes, a victory against their greatest historic rivals will stand them in good stead ahead of the run in towards the end of the season. 
12:464 days ago

Liverpool this season

From challenging Manchester City for the title last year, and now the Reds sit 6th in the table and are in a foot race for a place for the Top 4. From what Liverpool have been used to, it’s been a turbulent time. From losing star man Sadie Mane in the summer, Liverpool have struggled massively as a weak position is in the engine room, with play in the centre of the park being relatively slow, but a shining light has been the introduction of young Spaniard Stefan Bajcetic. The season got of to a slow start after two draws and a defeat to tomorrow’s opponents, Manchester United, but many fans will have been forgiven for thinking it was a blip, but the continuous bad displays and fortunes such as injuries etc. has took it’s toll. Bar the Real Madrid game a few weeks back, Liverpool’s form has began to pick up again, so they’ll be hoping this follows through into tomorrow’s clash. 
12:414 days ago

The match will be played at Anfield

Tomorrow’s fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United will take place at Anfield, situated in Liverpool, England. Liverpool’s home for their whole history, this ground has held many great occasions, and many between the Reds and the Red Devils and it has a capacity of 53,394 thus far, with a new ground on the way. 
Anfield, the home of Liverpool - (Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC/GETTY Images)
12:364 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Hello and welcome to VAVEL’s live blog for one of the most well renowned fixture of the Premier League season, it’s Liverpool vs Manchester United.  
VAVEL Logo