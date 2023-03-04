Goals and Highlights: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United

ADVERTISEMENT
Salah on “special” win
“Hopefully that gives us a good push and makes us keep winning.“
History made by Mo Salah
Full-time: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United
There’s something that the Kop wants you to know…
90’
89’
83’
82’
76’
Salah sensation adds the fourth
73’
73’
69’
66’
65’
64’
61’
Gakpo’s second, Liverpool’s third
58’
56’
Excellent Liverpool have put United to the sword
Nunez hits the second blow
54’
53’
50’
49’
47’
45’
Teams return for second half
Liverpool celebrate Gakpo’s goal
Half-time: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester United
44’
43’
42’
40’
33’
27’
27’
26’
23’
The ball is out back out left and Robertson crosses to Nunez, but his effort is blocked superbly by Martinez.
19’
16’
14’
9’
6’
3’
1’
The teams are out!
Mohamed Salah’s scary record against United
He has eight Premier League goals against the Red Devils and ten all together.
Ten Haag looking forward to Liverpool test
“It’s a test. But we're facing Liverpool and we're really looking forward to it, I know these players, my squad, my team will be prepared to go and fight, to go with confidence but we know it's going to be difficult. We know we have to suffer, we have to sacrifice to get a good result."
"I think our mentality in general is very good. I think we have many leaders who set the mentality, who set the standards, control the standards, who correct if necessary. I think we are happy with this process, but we can always be better and that has to to be the approach."
Jurgen Klopp on the importance of Manchester United fixture
“The moment when Liverpool-United is not a special game anymore then something went really wrong, let me say it like this. Then it's like, 'Oh, Liverpool-United... who?' That would be really difficult and really sad because obviously I love football, I love the fuss we make of it, most of the time at least, and all these kinds of things.
"Then there's Liverpool-United; I want to see that, it has to be like that, otherwise football wouldn't work. Then we have absolutely no right to exist anymore... people need to know and want to know what both clubs are doing.
"That's why I have no problem with them particularly, but it's a big game and it always was in my life a big game since I am allowed or can watch it on television, it's always a big game.”
United unchanged from Wembley
Changes to Liverpool's eleven
Line-ups: Liverpool vs Manchester United.
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez
Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic
Manchester United:
De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes; Rashford, Weghorst
Subs: Heaton, Maguire, Malacia, Sancho, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Sabitzer, Elanga, Garnacho
Follow here live for Liverpool vs Manchester United
Head-to-head: Liverpool vs Manchester United
Liverpool: 70
Draws: 58
Manchester United: 83
Recent Results
22nd August 2022: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
19th April 2022: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United
24th October 2021: Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool
13th May 2021: Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool
24th January 2021: Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool
Predicted line-up: Manchester United
Predicted line-up: Liverpool
Officials: Liverpool vs Manchester United
Assistant referee’s: Gary Beswick & Lee Betts
VAR: Craig Pawson
Fourth Official: Stuart Attwell
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live online
Kick-off time: Liverpool vs Manchester United
Argentina: 18:40
Bolivia: 18:30
Brazil: 18:30
Chile: 18:30
Colombia: 16:30
Ecuador: 16:30
Spain: 17:30
United States: 16:30 PT and 18:30. ET
Mexico: 16:30
Paraguay: 18:30
Peru: 18:30
Uruguay: 18:30
Venezuela: 17:30
Japan: 17:30
India: 16:30
Nigeria: 16:30
South Africa: 16:30
Australia: 16:30
United Kingdom: 16:30
Players to Watch: Manchester United
Players to Watch: Liverpool
Manchester United this season
Liverpool this season
The match will be played at Anfield
Anfield, the home of Liverpool - (Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC/GETTY Images)