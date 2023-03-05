"It's a reality check" - Erik ten Hag discusses Liverpool loss

Manchester United lost 7-0 to Liverpool today in the Premier League, with goals coming from Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Gakpo opened the scoring just before the half-time break, putting Liverpool on the front-foot going into the second half. An early second half goal from Nunez gave Liverpool the momentum to grab more goals, with Gakpo picking up his second of the game just three minutes later. Salah was able to get onto the scoresheet with a brace, making him Liverpool's all-time record goal-scorer in the Premier League era with 129 goals. Firmino added a seventh goal in the game on the 88 minute mark.

This 7-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool have kept Man United third in the table on 49 points, with a game-in-hand on rivals Man City who sit in second.

Story of the Match:

Ten Hag's side lost 7-0 to rivals Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield this evening. This is what the Man United boss had to say about the result.

"I think we played a decent first half. One mistake in organisation just before half-time. Second half it was just not us. It was not our standards. We didn't play as a team. It was unprofessional. Yes [I am angry]. Definitely.", he told reporters.

"The second half was unprofessional. It can't happen and we have to talk about it. It was about the whole team, I saw 11 individuals losing their heads. That is not Manchester United, we have higher standards."

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Ten Hag has been questioned on whether he has an explanation for the performance today, and implied that the players did not act as a team, but rather as individuals.

"I don't have an explanation. In the first half we were quite in control. Second half at the start we gave two goals away. There was no team anymore. We didn't stick to the plan. There were 11 individuals.

"It's really bad. I have given my opinion [to the players]. It was unprofessional. You always have to stick together as a team. We didn't do that. There was no discipline. You have can setbacks but you have to stick together and do your job."

'This is unacceptable'

Ten Hag's side held a considerable amount of goals to Liverpool this evening and has claimed that a result like this is 'unacceptable' for Man United's standards.

"We have seen in the past we can bounce back. After Brentford, after Manchester City. This is definitely a strong setback and is unacceptable. I'm really disappointed and angry about it.

"I am surprised because I have seen the last weeks and months this team is resilient and has a winning attitude. Second half we didn't have a winning attitude at all. We didn't stick to the plan and we didn't do our jobs."

"It is a reality check. We have to take this strong.", he told the reporters.

The players performances

Understandably, Ten Hag is extremely disappointed with his teams' performance over the course of the 90 minutes and has deemed the performance as 'unprofessional', as well as making claims that the team let the fans down.

"We made the wrong decisions. That for me is unprofessional. I'm really disappointed and angry. We let our fans down. As a squad, as a team, you cannot allow this.

"The performance was tough and we really have to thank them [the fans]. I can't blame them for leaving early because it was a really bad performance, I'm ashamed myself for the fans today.

"You have to stick together and support each other and fight for each other. You have to defend. We didn't do that and for me that is really unprofessional.", Ten Hag told Sky Sports.

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

"They [Manchester United players] didn't cooperate together anymore, they didn't fulfil their jobs."

"We have made a lot of progress but you see what happens when you don't keep standards. What I have said in the dressing room is that this is unacceptable. But also it is only one game. We will bounce back.", Ten Hag reassured the fans.