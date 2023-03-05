Man City 3-1 Tottenham: Bunny Shaw hattrick gives City all three points

A hattrick from Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw helped give Man City to all three points(Photo by Ashley Allen - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Manchester City come from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 and go second in the WSL table.

A perfect hattrick from Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw put the Spurs defence to the sword and helped ensure the victory for her side.

Against the run of play, Spurs went ahead on the half-hour mark when Celin Bezet put them ahead, but their lead was short lived after Bunny Shaw headed home just before half time.

And City were ahead just one minute into the second half after Shaw converted a penalty, and she ensured victory with a left-footed strike in the final ten minutes.

The result sends Man City above Chelsea into second place, while Spurs lie just three points above the drop zone.

Story of the Match

In his 100th game in charge, Man City manager Gareth Taylor made just one change to the side that played Arsenal in their last WSL game last month, with Leila Ouahabi coming in to replace Kerstin Casparij in defence.

For Tottenham, manager Rehanne Skinner made three changes from their last WSL game, with Nikola Karczewska, Rosella Ayane and Angharad James coming in for Beth England, Shelina Zadorsky and Eveliina Summanen.

Man City wore a specially-designed shirt for this game to mark International Women's day. The shirt was inspired by Emmeline Pankhurst, a Suffragette, and it aims to inspire more women and girls in Manchester to get involved in football.

And it was the hosts who started brightly. The first 20 minutes were all one-way traffic, with Man City having 12 shots in the first 15 minutes, but they could only get two on target.

In particular, Chloe Kelly and Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw looked threatening and really put the Spurs defence under pressure to the point where they could barely get out of their own half in the first 20 minutes.

But against the run of play, Spurs hit City with a suckerpunch on the half hour mark. The away side broke down the left hand side through Ayane and her cross went all the way through to the back post, and Celin Bizet found the corner with her shot to make it 1-0.

Normal service was resumed pretty quickly after Man City went behind and they put a lot of pressure on the Spurs goal as they looked for an equaliser.

And Spurs had their goalkeeper, Tinja-Riikka Korpela, to thank for keeping them ahead as long as she did. Korpela made a number of good saves in the final few minutes of the first half from Kelly and Shaw to preserve their lead.

City equalise

But Spurs' resistance was broken in first-half injury time as Bunny Shaw headed the ball home after the Spurs defence failed to clear a cross properly and the two teams went in level.

Spurs knew that to get anything out of the game, they would have to start the second half well and keep their concentration levels up for the whole 45 minutes.

But this soon unravelled when Ashleigh Neville brought down Kelly in the penalty area in the first minute of the second half. Shaw stepped up to take the penalty and beat the keeper to put Man City in the lead.

Man City have not won won a WSL game when they have conceded the first goal since December 2019, but after coming from behind to take the lead, they always looked comfortable.

After going behind, Spurs did not create the chances needed to get back into the game and worry the hosts.

And the three points were confirmed with eight minutes to go as Shaw got her hat trick to give City a two goal lead. Lauren Hemp did well on the left to get a cross in and at the second time of asking, Shaw's shot found the back of the net to ensure victory for her team.

Player of the Match - Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw

Shaw looked threatening all game and caused the Spurs defence a lot of problems. She thoroughly deserved her hat trick and Man City have her to thank for this victory.

A perfect hattrick - one with each foot and a header - capped off an almost perfect performance from the Man City striker.