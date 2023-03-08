Four things we learnt as Bloomfield claimed his first win as Wycombe manager

Wycombe Wanderers secured a vital 2-0 win over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night, as the Chairboys continue in their pursuit of Championship football next season.

It was the first win under the helm of Matt Bloomfield as Wycombe boss. The Blues legend returned to the club two weeks ago after Gareth Ainsworth's departure to QPR.

Chris Forino's goal in the fourth minute put the Chairboys in front, after a brilliant ball by Jack Grimmer from the left which found Forino at the back post to head home.

Despite pressure from Fleetwood as the game went on, former Wales international Sam Vokes completed the scoring for Wycombe with 24 minutes left to play. The experienced forward picked up the ball from Lewis Wing, allowing the striker to turn and shoot at goal giving Wycombe all three points at Adams Park.

It means Bloomfield has picked up four points in his first three games as Wycombe boss, taking Wycombe to just four points from the play-off spots.

For Fleetwood, it's back-to-back losses for Scott Brown's side, leaving them in 14th place in League One.

Here are four things we learnt from the clash on Tuesday night.

The Bloomfield era is well underway

There were concerns after Bloomfield's first game in charge of the Chairboys. A 2-0 defeat away to Shrewsbury Town ended a five-match winning run under Gareth Ainsworth.

It was an emotional week for everyone involved at Wycombe Wanderers after the departure of Ainsworth, who was at the club for almost 12 years as manager. Therefore, the players could be forgiven for a one-off poor performance in Shropshire.

Wycombe Wanderers' Jordan Willis scored an own goal in their defeat toShrewsbury Town. (Photo: James Bayliss - AMA/GettyImages)

It must also be noted that Bloomfield had only been in the job for just a matter of days, with little time to prepare for a big game against an impressive Shrewsbury Town side of late.

However, there was still a sense of uncertainty surrounding Bloomfield's performance, with the new Wycombe boss having relatively little experience in management.

The last two games against Exeter City and Fleetwood Town have shown positive signs, with Wycombe fans perhaps a bit more optimistic, especially after Tuesday night's display.

The first win for Bloomfield was crucial to finally make his mark as the Blues look to continue a play-off push which began under Ainsworth.

A Sam Vokes masterclass at Adams Park

Former Premier League striker Sam Vokes scored Wycombe's second as the Chairboys went on to claim a convincing win.

However, the Welsh target man contributed a lot more than just bagging the second goal.

Striker Sam Vokes scored Wycombe's second of the game. (Photo: Mike Owen/GettyImages)

Vokes was untouchable at times. His hold-up play was exceptional in the final third and was focal to several opportunities that the Blues had.

His aerial presence is a huge strength in League One and it is clear to see why he was so significant in the Chairboys reaching Wembley last season.

Whilst he has not had as many minutes as he would have liked this campaign, it was the 33-year-old's ninth goal contribution of the season. After yesterday's stunning goal, he has given himself a good case to consistently lead the line for the Blues in the remaining games of the season.

A shaky display in the Fleetwood backline

Fleetwood no doubt had their chances. Excellent goalkeeping by Wycombe goalkeeper Max Stryjek helped the Chairboys on their way to a clean sheet.

Phoenix Patterson in particular was a threat for the away side. The Scotsman delivered multiple dangerous crosses into the box but lacked a Fleetwood body on the end of it.

However, Scott Brown's side didn't help themselves at the back, with the Fleetwood backline having several lapses of concentration.

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown. (Photo: Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

At times, there looked as though there was a lack of communication from Brown's side and when given the challenge of a high press by Wycombe they were caught out on several occasions.

Had it not been for Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu, who defended brilliantly at times, it could've been a bigger deficit for Fleetwood at Adams Park.

Optimism for the rest of the season

After the convincing win against Fleetwood, there will be much more positivity when it comes to the Chairboys' play-off hopes.

With seven of Wycombe's last 12 games against teams in the bottom half, Bloomfield will fancy his chances of getting the Chairboys in the top six come the end of the season.

The Blues face Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium in their next game, on March 11 in a 15:00 GMT kick-off.