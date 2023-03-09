AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham: Michail Antonio double leaves Hammers set for last eight

A pair of goals from Michail Antonio averted any concern which may have arisen after a disappointing opening half-hour for West Ham in Cyprus, eventually giving his team a comfortable 2-0 lead to take back to London for next week's second leg.

Antonio's first of the night came in the 36th minute. Following a cross from Said Benrahma, the forward redirected the ball into the far corner with an accurate header.

Just before the break, he went one better and produced a brilliant, curled effort from just outside of the box - a real rarity for the combative, unorthodox striker.

The final 2-0 scoreline, which may seem a tad harsh on AEK Larnaca, extends the Hammers' perfect UEFA Europa Conference League record this season and all but assures them of a place in the quarter-final draw.

Story of the match

The absence of AEK's Spanish duo, Pere Pons and Angel Garcia, was expected to be a difficult task to deal with for the hosts. The pair were replaced by Rafail Mamas and Nikos Englezou - AEK's only Cypriot representation in their starting XI.

David Moyes' response to the weekend's crushing defeat at Brighton was to make seven changes to his team. Antonio led the line and Declan Rice captained what remained a strong XI. Maxwel Cornet returned to the Hammers squad after his long injury lay-off.

West Ham settled into the game nicely during the first few minutes of the contest. The visitors maintained control of the ball and played with a good intensity, suggesting they would go on to be the dominant side throughout the contest.

However, this did not materialise. After the Hammers' early dominance, AEK settled into the game very nicely. The hosts ensured that West Ham struggled to keep the ball with any kind of comfort and went about imposing themselves on their higher-quality opposition.

A positive bit of play from AEK led to a sequence of threatening corners shortly after the 15-minute mark. After playing their way out from the back, a cross from Marin Jakolis forced Aaron Cresswell to redirect the ball for the first corner of three; the final one of them led to a header from Rafa Lopes, which sailed narrowly over the bar.

That slight scare did little to awake a slumbering West Ham side. A loose pass from Benrahma intended for Manuel Lanzini summed up what was a very underwhelming performance.

It took the Hammers a half-hour to finally have their first attempt at goal and that was the instigator for a brilliant pre-half-time spell. A good, physical bit of play from Antonio allowed Pablo Fornals to set-up Lanzini for a first-time effort. The Argentine's strike faded narrowly past the far post.

An energetic, skillful run from Benrahma just a minute later led to the visitors' shot count being doubled. It then did not take long for West Ham to earn their opening goal.

A whipped cross from Benrahma on the left side picked out a completely unmarked Antonio in the AEK box. The forward's header, from a stationary position, darted into the far corner and past a helpless Kenan Piric in goal.

The opener seemed to both add further confidence to a West Ham team finally enjoying a prolonged positive spell in the game and dampen the spirits of the hosts.

Fornals' attempt from the edge of the box, like Benrahma's earlier, was driven narrowly wide of Piric's far corner. Still, just before half-time, the Hammers were able to extend their lead.

Antonio doubled his own and his team's tally with a fantastic, curled effort. Again, from a similar range to Fornals' and Benrahma's efforts - just outside of the AEK box - West Ham's leading Premier League goalscorer of all-time placed the ball just below the crossbar, while Piric stood and watched it nestle into the back of the net.

As such, Moyes and his team would have entered the break in high spirits - not what would have been expected, after a very difficult spell for much of the first 45 minutes.

Following the restart, Antonio's double almost turned into a perfect hat-trick.

After Benrahma slipped the forward in, his first touch took him into AEK's box and the low, left-footed drive that followed struck the post and rolled across the line and out for a goal-kick on the opposite side of the goal.

The two-goal lead seemed to have killed the intrigue of the contest. A fairly low tempo to the game followed from this point onwards.

AEK had an ambitious penalty shout ignored, as they appealed that the ball struck the arm of Thilo Kehrer following a corner from the hosts.

Around the hour mark, Moyes' first changes of the game saw the introductions of Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek and Gianluca Scamacca in the places of Benrahma, Rice and Antonio. The latter seemed to have left the pitch in a slight bit of discomfort.

Bowen almost made an immediate impact. After receiving the ball in an advanced position, the winger found enough space to attempt a curled effort into the far corner. The shot was narrowly wide, but the eventual offside flag would have ruled out a potential third goal.

Other than Imad Faraj's header in the 70th minute, which ended up picking out Alphonse Areola, the second half had been very few on any action of note inside either team's box.

A period of fairly threatening AEK pressure followed, as Cresswell was forced to defend a cross from the left wing, in between numerous corners from the Cypriot side. Quite remarkably, the final corner count read 14-0 in favour of the hosts.

Cornet's introduction, in the place of Fornals, for the last 10 minutes of the game added to the positives of the night for the Hammers. The versatile Ivorian had been out of action since well before the World Cup break.

The former Burnley man set fellow substitute, Lucas Paqueta, through on goal in the 89th minute. Piric did well to come off his line and narrow the space between himself and Paqueta, producing a good save with his feet.

Just before the game entered into six added minutes, AEK responded with a powerful volley from Ivan Trickovski, which forced Areola into a good, low save.

Player of the match - Michail Antonio

Little doubt as to the recipient of this title.

Moyes' decision to start Antonio over Scamacca was not a popular one amongst a lot of supporters prior to kick-off. However, the manager's pick was vindicated thanks to Antonio's two goals, which ended up being the difference between the teams.

A well-executed header and an even more impressive right-footed curled effort was so nearly added to by a left-footed drive, which would have completed a perfect hat-trick.

Antonio showed off his impressive physical attributes throughout his hour-long appearance. Now, West Ham will hope that the discomfort he experienced towards the end of his shift does not represent any potential injury.