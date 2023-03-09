Vincent Kompany: "I am happy we have them back in training"

Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley talks to the media during the Burnley FC Press Conference at Barnfield Training Centre in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany sat down in front of the media on Thursday afternoon to preview his sides Lancashire derby with Wigan Athletic.

The Clarets head into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw away at fellow Lancashire rivals Blackpool last weekend.

Despite dropping two points, Burnley sit 10 points off Sheffield United at the top of the Championship table with just 11 games left to play.

Brownhill Latest

Midfielder Josh Brownhill was forced off 25 minutes into last weekend's draw after catching his studs in some artificial turf. The incident left Kompany questioning the decision to have artificial turf near a football pitch.

"He is unavailable", said Kompany. "It leaves me wondering why so many grounds have artificial turf flanking the sides of the pitch. It is every ground, including Turf Moor in some areas.

"It was a trend that started about 10 or 15 years ago and it took over every ground. I am pretty sure that the decision to change the surrouding areas of the pitch were made by non-footballing people.

"I think that is injury number three or four that I have witnessed in this way. They are usually bad injuries because they are torsions.

"The international break comes at the right time for Browny. Hopefully we can have him back for the first game after the break, but we have to be cautious with these things so we will see."

Maatsen Returns

Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen has enjoyed a strong season at Turf Moor, but has missed two weeks due to injury. Komapny says the full back is ready to go.

"He is fine", claimed the Belgian. "I am happy that we have got him back in training now.

"The other lads [Jay Rodriguez and Manuel Benson] are not at match fitness level though, so I anticipate that we are going to have a decision to make whether it is worth rolling them out before the international break.

"Taylor [Harwood-Bellis] is training with the team as well. Today was his first session back.

"If someone said in August that we would miss Rodriguez, Benson, Harwood-Bellis, Brownhill, Maatsen and Jordan Beyer this season, you would have thought it would be catastrophic.

"To go through that time still performing and getting results in difficult places has been pleasing, but now I want a full squad and tough decisions to make."

Reuniting with Maloney

New Wigan boss Shaun Maloney will reunite with Kompany this weekend, having worked under Roberto Martinez for the Belgian national side.

"He is a very likeable character", stated Kompany. "He was an important member of staff for Belgium when we got to a World Cup semi final.

"He was in a good environment to start his career. I know the level of detail that Roberto Martinez used to use, the preparation he used to do. In terms of starting his career, he was definitely in the right place.

"In the games you watch of Wigan, you can tell they have something to play for. The game against West Brom was as close as it gets.

"The team is alive and no matter the outcome of the season, it is still a young team that can have a lot of progression."

Obafemi Experiments

Since his move from Swansea City,, Michael Obafemi has scored twice in five games for Burnley, although Kompany insists that he will need to put the team first.

"There are little players that are allowed to have one position. Josh Cullen plays as a six, but can also play as a 10 or build in a back three.

"With Benson out, one wing will always have to have Obafemi, or Nathan Tella, or even Vitinho at times.

"I think with Obafemi's speed, we are trying to use him where the team needs him most, but like everyone else I have watched him down the middle and saw the damage he can do."