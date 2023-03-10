Strevens Above: Ben back in the dugout with Dagenham

Exactly a fortnight after dismissing Daryl McMahon, National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge have announced his successor as Ben Strevens.

Both parties are no stranger to one another, with Strevens spending nearly four years at the Daggers across two spells as a striker in his playing career. The first, spanning 2006-09, included promotion to the Football League in which he played an instrumental role.

The 42 year-old has not occupied the dugout for fourteen months since a mutually-agreed departure at Eastleigh, where he transitioned from a player to permanent manager in November 2018 after previously doubling up as assistant.

Strevens Spitfires' Spell

That same very season saw the Spitfires finish in the play-offs on 74 points despite a negative Goal Difference. They won away to Wrexham in the first eliminator courtesy of a stunning volley by experienced midfielder Danny Hollands.

An away semi-final at Salford City followed and it would again go the distance, penalties this time following a 1-1 draw, but Eastleigh were ultimately beaten in the cruellest fashion thereafter to signify another season at fifth tier level.

The departure of influential duo Josh Hare and Paul McCallum - ironically both now contracted to new club Dagenham albeit the latter is loan at Chesterfield with view to a summer departure - contributed to a comparatively underwhelming second campaign at the helm.

Eastleigh were 16th upon the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, which suspended the domestic calendar until October 2020 when the next season unfolded without supporters present. Strevens would lead the Spitfires to ninth place, three points off the play-offs.

He eventually left the club midway through the following season, after suffering the ignominy of being the first team to be defeated by Dover Athletic. The Hampshire outfit were 14th at the time. Since then, Strevens had worked in the academy setup at Championship Luton Town but now has another chance in the top job with Dagenham.

Strevens will be reunited with Josh Hare, whom he managed at Eastleigh before the defender earned a move to Bristol Rovers. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The task at Dagenham

Whereas he defied the odds in making the play-offs for Eastleigh, now it is the distinct ambition and he will be afforded substantial backing to fulfil it.

Strevens will likely not be judged on his ability to do so this term, even though it is not wholly out of the question with them only six points off the occupants of seventh spot, none other than former club Eastleigh, but certainly will be expected to reach them in his first full campaign.

Not in action tomorrow due to initially-scheduled opponents Altrincham being in FA Trophy action, the new manager will be unveiled to the fanbase in next Saturday''s home game against Oldham Athletic.

This allows him a week to conduct preliminary assessments on the squad, laying the foundations for his tenure.

Owner Statement

Executive Chaiman Peter Freund explained the reasoning behind the appointment in the club's press release, stating:

''After a thorough search conducted over the past two weeks, I am delighted that one of our own has come back to coach the club. When meeting with Ben, it was immediately clear he has the right mix of passion and skill-set to take the Daggers forward.”