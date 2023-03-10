Notts County 3-1 Dorking Wanderers: Langstaff masterclass helps Magpies to vital win

Macaulay Langstaff scored a brace in a vital 3-1 win for Notts County against Dorking Wanderers at Meadow Lane.

The result keeps the pressure on Wrexham at the top of the Vanarama National League, who beat Southend United 1-0 earlier on in the day.

Jason Prior gave the visitors an unlikely lead early on by slotting the ball home from Joshua Taylor's cross.

The Magpies were level soon after, when Langstaff netted the equaliser from inside the six yard box.

After the break he added his second, converting a cross towards the back post to turn the tie on its head.

Matt Palmer secured the points late on, curling the ball in after a wonderful flowing move.

Story of the match

The hosts selected star striker Langstaff as their skipper as their normal captain Kyle Cameron missed out through illness.

19-year-old Tiernan Brooks continued his stint in goal for The Magpies with Sam Slocombe sidelined.

Marc White made two changes for Dorking for their trip to Meadow Lane, with Isaac Philpot coming in for Ed Harris in defence and James McShane replacing Luke Moore.

Brooks was on hand to collect a long ball early on for Notts County.

Jodi Jones drove down the wing for The Magpies and managed to win a corner, which came to nothing.

Sam Austin took the first shot of the game but fired well over.

Jones and Austin combined well in the early stages but struggled to make any chances materialise.

Aaron Nemane put the ball into the box and across goal from the right wing, but it was well cleared by Tony Craig.

Dan Lincoln was called into action for the first time in the day when Austin found himself in space in the box, but he dragged his effort and it was easily saved.

Dorking's dream start

Wanderers had the best chance of the tie so far in the 11th minute, when Jason Prior was in on goal but could only fire straight at Brooks.

He had his goal just two minutes later though and could not miss, tapping home from Jason Taylor's cross to send the away end wild.

The Magpies' instant response

Nemane worked hard to level the tie when he ran into the box and crossed, but when the deflection came back to him, he could not bring it under control.

Jim O'Brien fired wide for the hosts on the volley after the the ball was worked into the box.

The pressure paid off for Luke Williamson's side soon after though, as Langstaff scored once again for Notts County in the 18th minute.

It was not his finest goal of the campaign, but a vital one nonetheless as he turned the ball in from close range after the ball worked its way to the number nine.

He had a superb chance to put his side in front soon after, when Ruben Rodrigues managed to win the ball in a dangerous area and feed the ball into the man who was recently called up to the England C squad.

With most of Meadow Lane expecting Langstaff to convert, he could not find the target and fired past the left hand post, much to the dismay of the home crowd.

Wanderers were unable to pick the striker up again from a set piece, but eventually his flick on was blocked.

Nemane, who had been influential for Notts in the first half, did superbly well to skip a challenge, but his floated cross was unable to pick out a team mate in the box.

There was a good opportunity for Rodrigues at the end of the half as the ball fell to him, but the chance soon went away.

Lincoln was able to get a strong enough hold on the ball for the Portuguese midfielder's tackle on him to be a foul, much to the hosts' frustration.

The tie was level at the break, and whilst Notts County had been the better side, Dorking had defended well and had punished their opponents effectively to keep the game at 1-1.

Continued County pressure pays dividends

Lincoln rushed out and managed to beat Nemane to the ball, but clattered the striker in doing so, the home fans were demanding a foul, but nothing was given by referee Ed Duckworth.

Langstaff scored his second in the 51st minute to put Williamson's side in front.

Austin picked out the marksman striker expertly well, who duly delivered at the back post to give his side the lead.

He nearly had another straight after, as he opted to shoot rather than cross and his effort rolled just wide of the mark.

Joe Cook made a superb block to deny O'Brien doubling the lead, as he managed to head the ball over covering an otherwise empty net.

A good recovery tackle denied Prior from having a chance to net his second of the tie.

Langstaff turned and shot at the other end, but it was well saved by Lincoln.

James McShane entered the book as the game entered the final 15 minutes for a very cynical foul on Nemane as he looked to stage a counter attack.

Langstaff and Rodrigues both had good chances in quick succession for the hosts, culminating in the Portuguese midfielder firing narrowly wide.

Palmer wrapped up the points for Notts County in the 84th minute, firing home a well-worked attack which saw the Dorking defence well beaten.

Full tie saw The Magpies gain a crucial win against Dorking in what looked set to be a tough evening having gone behind early on.

The result keeps the gap between themselves and Wrexham at four points and the two sides still need to play each other.

Player of the match

There was no doubt about who the award was going to be given to.

Scoring his 34th and 35th Vanarama National League goals of the season on the night, Langstaff has undoubtedly been a revelation for The Magpies.

His ability to find time and space in an otherwise compact Dorking defence was superb, and whilst his goals were not outrageously good, they were the difference on the night.

It was a fantastic performance from the Englishman in what could be a vital win for his side.