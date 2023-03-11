Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool: Billing strikes to move Cherries out of relegation zone

Philip Billing of Bournemouth celebrates after he scores a goal to make it 1-0 with pass provider Dango Ouattara during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on March 11, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Philip Billing scored the winner as Bournemouth beat Champions League chasers, Liverpool, 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Gary O’Neil’s side moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with the win and they also dented Liverpool’s top-four chances.

A week on from Bournemouth’s last-gasp defeat to Arsenal, midfielder Billing provided the match-winner when he struck midway through the first half.

It was another frustrating afternoon for Jurgen Klopp's men, and a second-half penalty miss by Mohamed Salah possibly summed up their season.

Story of the match

The biggest team news pre-match was that David Brooks, who announced in May last year that he was cancer free, was named in the Bournemouth squad for the first time in 525 days.

O’Neil made three changes to the side that lost 3-2 against Arsenal last weekend.

Lloyd Kelly, Jefferson Lerma and Jaidon Anthony came in for Bournemouth, with Jordan Zemura, Chris Mepham and Antoine Semenyo dropping out.

Liverpool made just one alteration to the team that thrashed Manchester United 7-0 last Sunday, with Stefan Bajcetic replacing Jordan Henderson in the heart of the midfield.

The first attempt at goal arrived in the fifth minute as Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo combined to find Mo Salah, but his shot from the edge of the area was scuffed into the hands of Neto.

It was a strong start by the visitors and seconds later, Virgil Van Dijk’s towering header from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner was headed off the line brilliantly by Lerma.

A lot of Liverpool’s struggles this season have been defensively and that was evidenced again when Dominic Solanke fed Dango Ouattara, who rounded Alisson but could only find the side-netting.

Liverpool was creating chances at will though, and they were twice denied again before the 15-minute mark.

First, Andy Robertson’s low drive was pushed away by Neto and then from the resulting attack Nunez headed the ball into the path of Gakpo who put the ball into the net, but he was denied by the offside flag.

It was a frenetic start to the match and the only surprise was that it remained goalless on the south coast.

That was the case until the 28th minute when Ouattara broke in behind Van Dijk and delivered an inch-perfect cutback to Philip Billing who fired the ball past Alisson to give the hosts the lead.

Ouattara was becoming heavily involved for Bournemouth and minutes later, his cross from the right found Solanke in plenty of space, but his control let him down and the ball rolled into the grateful arms of Alisson.

Perhaps the most frustrated man in the first half was Van Dijk, and his frustration would have been compounded when he met a Robertson free-kick but his free header went past the post.

Klopp replaced Harvey Elliott with Diogo Jota at half-time, and the Portuguese forward was involved almost straight away.

The 26-year-old drove through the Bournemouth midfield before hitting a shot from the edge of the area, which Neto did well to palm away.

The Cherries always had a dangerous outlet on the counter-attack, with the speed of Ouattara.

Just after the hour mark, a long ball found the winger behind the Liverpool back-line and his cross found Billing but he completely missed the ball, when setting up for an ambitious volley from the edge of the penalty area.

James Milner, Henderson and Roberto Firmino were all brought on to try and bring the visitors back level.

A few minutes later, a cross by Milner was headed goalwards by Jota and it hit the arm of Adam Smith.

Referee John Brooks was advised to look at the screen by VAR and shortly after, he pointed to the spot.

Salah stepped up but he fired well wide, leaving Liverpool stunned and the home fans joyous.

The away side was continuing to dominate possession but they were struggling to break down a resolute Bournemouth side, who were sensing a massive three points in their battle against relegation.

The visitors had one last chance deep into stoppage time, as Gakpo swivelled in the penalty area, but he could only strike the ball over the bar.

Player of the match – Dango Ouattara

The January signing was outstanding for the Cherries and he caused Robertson and Van Dijk all sorts of problems throughout the 90 minutes.

He also provided the biggest moment when he got in behind the Liverpool defence, before cutting the ball back to Billing to score.

He was signed by the club for £20 million in January from Lorient and if he is able to keep Bournemouth in the Premier League, it will be money well spent.