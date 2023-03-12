Isuzu FA Trophy Semi-Final draw details: Ball numbers, when does the draw take place?

Targeting a trip to Wembley come 21st May, the final four of the Isuzu FA Trophy and FA Vase have been confirmed.

It comes harshly that across the two non-league knockout competitions, six of the eight ties were determined by a nail-biting penalty shoot-out.

Just one of last season's semi-finalists remain, that being defending champions of the Vase, Newport Pagnell Town, who are still largely in with a fighting chance of retaining their title.

Quarter-final round-up

Isuzu FA Trophy

All sides through to the penultimate stage here ply their trade in the Vanarama National League, however that might not have been the case, had it not been for Gateshead 'keeper James Montgomery.

A non-league veteran, the stopper did well in palming an effort off the line, which was struck from over 60 yards out by a hopeful Farsley Celtic man.

Ultimately, that could very well have sealed the National League North outfit's progression, in a dire draw, finishing goalless, but Montgomery carried his confidence into the succeeding penalty shootout, saving two to guide the Heed through, and avoid an upset.

Relegation favourites Maidstone United also took their opponents the distance, Barnet unable to find a winner at the Gallagher Stadium, in a slightly more entertaining game that at Gateshead, 2-2 being the final score.

It was the Bees who came out on top on spot-kicks, mostly thanks to a Jack Barham miss.

Elsewhere in the Trophy, Altrincham recorded their fifth successive win at York City, scoring either side of half-time, and despite a late lifeline from the Minstermen, it was too little too late, and Alty's Wembley dream is still quite alive.

Another away side that were able to clinch their spot in the last four within 90 minutes were Halifax Town - goals from Millenic Alli and Harvey Gilmour saw the Shaymen comfortably dump Aldershot Town out of the competition.

Isuzu FA Vase

It was goalkeeping heroics from Ascot United's Rhys Forster that helped them through on penalties, following a 1-1 draw with West Didsbury & Chorlton.

Current holders Newport Pagnell went toe to toe with Atherstone Town, who in all fairness, were the better side in regular time, but just couldn't find a way in another dreading shootout, in which saw the hosts proceed through, and are now 90 minutes away from a second straight Wembley final.

Newport Pagnell look to defend their FA Vase title (Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The drama of penalties didn't halt there though - Corsham Town were too victors, coming away with a 3-2 win in the shootout, at Peacehaven & Telscombe.

Bury AFC suffered heartbreak in the same manner, beaten by FA Cup giantkillers Congleton Town, after a one-all stalemate was played out.

When is the draw?

There is only one place to tune in to the live semi-final draw for both the FA Trophy and FA Vase - that is talkSPORT2, where the draw will commence at around 3pm GMT on Monday.

Ties are set to be played on Saturday 1st April.

FA Trophy ball numbers

Here are the ball numbers for the FA Trophy semi-final draw:

1 Gateshead

2 Barnet

3 Altrincham

4 Halifax Town

For the upcoming round, winners will receive £15,000, while losing sides gain £5,000.

FA Vase ball numbers

Here are the ball numbers for the FA Vase semi-final draw:

1 Ascot United

2 Newport Pagnell Town

3 Corsham Town

4 Congleton Town

For the upcoming round, winners will receive £5,500, while losing sides gain £1,725.