Manchester United 0-0 Southampton: Casemiro sees red as United hold on

Casemiro sees his second red card of the season following his tackle on Carlos Alcaraz (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Manchester United and Southampton shared the spoils on a brisk spring afternoon at Old Trafford.

The game showed promise in early moments however the football will likely be overshadowed by suspect officiating.

Story of the match

United's attacking set up looked like a wise decision early on as the home side quickly took control of the game.

In the 13th minute, Wout Weghorst was surprised to find himself on the end of a Luke Shaw cross.

In the 16th, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford combined well to set the clubs top scorer through but Gavin Bazunu denied him. Moments later, Jadon Sancho sent Rashford free with a through ball but a bad first touch gave Bazunu the space to grab the ball.

David De Gea denied Theo Walcott at point blank range in the 23rd minute after the former Arsenal winger got on the end of a dangerous cross.

Enjoying a successful period, Southampton had another chance in the 28th minute as Kamaldeen Sulemana span Aaron Wan-Bissaka inside out only denied by a Raphael Varane block.

In the 32nd minute came a deciding moment as Casemiro was sent off after a VAR review. The Brazilian midfielder slid in with his studs up going over the ball before catching Carlos Alcaraz's shin. This leaves Casemiro now missing four games as it is his second red of the season.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The sending off left the game even more open than it was before, however it was United who came close next. Antony won a free kick which Fernandes took, finding Varane at the back post, with a huge save from Bazunu denying him.

The half ended with a series of penalty shouts from United with a Kyle Walker-Peters tackle on Fernandes and also a potential hand-ball by Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Despite the open game and chances on both sides, the scores were equal at the break 0-0.

The second half started as the first finished, with Southampton coming close as Scott McTominay nearly put the ball into his own goal, with Wan-Bissaka coming to the rescue.

In the 54th minute United fans' worst fears looked inevitable as James Ward-Prowse lined up his free kick, only the bar denied his record equalling goal, as De Gea could do nothing but watch.

In the 64th minute, Walcott found himself one on one following sloppy play from Wan-Bissaka. Never looking convincing however, De Gea does well to get a hand to the goal bound scuffed shot.

David de Gea dives to save from Theo Walcott (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

United nearly took the lead in the 67th minute as their captain bent a beautifully placed shot toward the far corner, it was tipped onto the post by Bazunu however.

Off the woodwork again, as Walker-Peters beat the diving De Gea only to have his effort denied by the post in the 69th.

Red Devils hearts were in their mouths as Alejandro Garnacho went down after a bad looking tackle by Walker-Peters in the 80th minute. He returned to the action but moving gingerly he was replaced by Fred.

At the end of the 90 minutes quite unbelievably, the scores sat at 0-0. Southampton will be ruing their missed chances, while United will feel hard done by after their penalty shouts were dismissed and Casemiro was sent off.

Player of the Match

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Ultimately a hard game to call, and naming a man of the match is even harder. Both sides had players who performed well however man of the match goes to Gavin Bazunu. The Irish goalkeeper made four saves, and dealt with everything United threw at him.

Bazunu never looked like conceding and was everywhere for Southampton, claiming crosses, rushing out to deny Rashford a few times and his distribution was great too.

Honorable mention goes to Armel Bella-Kotchap, who kept Rashford quiet all game, with barely anything of note falling in favour of the in form Englishman.