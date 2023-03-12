Leeds United 2-2 Brighton: Player Ratings

Leeds and Brighton came into the matchup in contrasting veins of form: the Whites are battling away at the foot of the table, whilst Brighton was looking to build on a 4-0 routing of West Ham the week before to build on their European aspirations.

As with almost every Brighton game this season, Roberto De Zerbi’s side controlled large parts and kept a usually aggressive and high-pressing Leeds side on the back foot.

Alexis Mac Allister gave the Seagulls the lead early on before Patrick Bamford's deflected strike fired over Jason Steele restoring the evens going into halftime. The second period followed a very similar pattern with the play being managed and dictated by the side in Crimson, but they failed to make use of their chances. A blunder in the Leeds defence saw a clearance bounce off Illan Meslier in goal with winger Jack Harrison bundling the ball into his own net under the pressure of Solly March.

Harrison made amends though, curling an effort into the far right of Steele's goal after a short corner routine, to pull the game level once again. Brighton huffed and puffed but couldn't get an elusive third, leaving their trip up north with a single point. Here is how each player fared:

Man of the Match: Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Player ratings for Leeds:

Islan Meslier - 6/10 - Despite all of Brighton's dominance, he didn't really have a bulk of saves to make. He smothered the ball on a couple of occasions and was relatively solid.

Luke Ayling - 4/10 - Had a nightmare afternoon up against the pace and trickery of Kaoru Mitoma, who beat him in the air for the first goal and gilded past for the second. Also skied a glaring chance into the stand; it was a day to forget for the Leed's skipper.

Maximilian Wober - 7/10 - He kept tight to Evan Ferguson and restricted his service very well. In a shaky Leeds defence, he stood out as a solid, ball-playing centre-half very capable of leading them towards safety.

Robin Koch - 5/10 - Was caught out a couple of times and was probably fortunate to come away without a booking. He battled all game against Mac Allister and it's fair to say that the Argentine came out on top.

Junior Firpo - 6/10 - He has improved massively over the past half-a-dozen games, but he struggled to compete with March on Brighton's right-hand side. Nevertheless, he defended well and attempted to get forward at times.

Tyler Adams - 6/10 - Was quite wasteful with the ball and was outmuscled, dominated and overrun by the Brighton midfield trio.

Marc Roca - 5/10 - Looked a little off the pace at times and, like Adams, was lacking composure on the ball having given it away easily on a few occasions.

Jack Harrison - 6.5/10 - His general play and role in the Brighton second goal was quite poor however, his moment of quality rescued a point for his side.

Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Brenden Aaronson - 6.5/10 - Was very busy in the forward areas and did well to get behind the lines on a couple of occasions. Didn't have too much impact or threat but was crucial in the transition.

Crysencio Summerville - 6/10 - Caused problems on the Leeds left-hand side and was a live wire in the attack. He didn't really have any clear-cut opportunities to make a decisive difference though.

Patrick Bamford - 6.5/10 - Revitalised the crowd and his side after the strike to bring them level. Whether it had gone in without the deflection is another question, but it was crucial in aiding the rest of the performance that saw them gain what could be a crucial point come to the end of the season.

SUBS: Rodrigo Moreno (6/10), Wilfried Gnonto (7/10), Weston McKennie (6/10), Giorginio Rutter (5/10)

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Player ratings for Brighton:

Jason Steele - 6/10 - A little bit shaky with the ball at his feet at times, and his positioning for both goals could be criticised but it would be quite harsh.

Pervis Estupinan - 7/10 - As always, the Ecuadorian was top-class on the left flank, defensively and as an attacking threat. His final ball was slightly wayward at times and could have even been on the scoresheet himself.

Adam Webster - 6/10 - Was almost faultless in the first half, even with Bamford's strike deflecting off his trailing leg. In the second half, he looked troubled by a hamstring injury and continued on, making a few errors before being replaced later on.

Lewis Dunk - 8/10 - As always, the coolest, calmest and most composed figure on the pitch. He makes defending look effortless and takes Man of the Match. With the England squad announcement on Thursday, Gareth Southgate could not possibly ignore the Brighton skipper.

Joel Veltman - 6/10 - Reliable as usual from the Dutchman, however, he was largely at fault for Leeds' first goal after being disposed on the halfway line.

Moises Caicedo - 7/10 - Dominant as ever, controlled the centre of the park and had the Leeds midfield chasing shadows for most of the game.

Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Pascal Gross - 8/10 - Barely put a foot wrong across the entire match and his input for Brighton's first goal was technically and skilfully wonderful.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10 - His movement off the ball and distribution were absolutely class and also found himself in the perfect place to nod his side ahead in the first half. A contender for the man of the match award however, he squandered a couple of clear-cut chances that could have changed the outcome of the match.

Koaru Mitoma - 8/10 - The Japanese phenomenon was a constant live wire and threat on the left-hand side, rising brilliantly to set up the first goal and darting past Ayling to cross in for the second.

Solly March - 7/10 - Another excellent all-round display and another player bashing on the England selection door. Offers versatility, skill, pace and a superb technical ability that Roberto De Zerbi has developed hugely in recent months.

Evan Ferguson - 6/10 - He struggled to have a massive impact in the attacking areas, despite some crucial hold-up play. He was man-marked and battled with by Wober, who would probably feel won the battle when the Irishman was taken off after the hour mark.

SUBS: Danny Welbeck (5.5/10), Jan Paul Van Hecke (NA)

THE OFFICIALS: 7/10 - Managed the game well and allowed play to run at most available opportunities. Controversy over two balls being on the pitch for the second Leeds goal and a penalty claim for the home side were probably far-fetched and VAR chose not to intervene.