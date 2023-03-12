Four things we learnt from Arsenal's 3-0 win over Fulham

Arsenal showed their Premier League title credentials with a comfortable victory over Fulham, which saw them extend their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Arsenal were in total control from the first whistle, with Leandro Trossard being the chief architect of their attacking play, as he provided assists for Gabriel Magalães, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli.

In contrast, Fulham were well below par and failed to trouble Arsenal's defense. Marco Silva's men will need to quickly put this heavy defeat behind them as they continue their quest for a place in European competition.

Trossard shines as Arsenal's unsung hero

When Arsenal acquired Leandro Trossard from Brighton for a modest fee of £27 million, many fans were unsure of what to expect from the Belgian forward. However, Trossard has quickly silenced his doubters with a series of impressive performances in recent weeks.

Trossard once again proved his worth operating as a false nine and played a crucial role in Arsenal's victory. His pinpoint cross led to Arsenal's opening goal and he later set up Martinelli with a perfectly timed pass to score the team's second goal. Trossard then showcased his composure and vision as he set up Odegaard for the third, securing Arsenal's win.

Trossard's performance was historic as he became the first player in Premier League history to register a hat-trick of assists in a single half of an away game. He now boasts an impressive five assists in his last four games and is in unstoppable form.

Trossard may not have been on Arsenal's radar at the start of the year, but he has certainly proven to be an unsung hero for the team. With his versatility and ability to create chances, Trossard has become an invaluable asset to Arsenal's attack. It is safe to say that he has come up trumps for the Gunners.

Arsenal's impressive form

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

After a steady start to the match, Arsenal shifted into high gear, leaving the home team in their dust.

This performance is further proof that Arsenal have the quality of champions, in addition to the grit they displayed during last weekend's comeback against Bournemouth.

The team has been gaining momentum in recent months and their back-to-back victories in the league over the past week have silenced the skeptics who doubted their ability to contend for the title.

While Manchester City managed to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park, cutting the gap to two points, Arsenal's dominant display in the first half has increased their lead at the top of the table to five points.

It is now up to City manager, Pep Guardiola, to respond to the challenge posed by Arsenal's outstanding form. Can his team keep up with the Gunners' relentless pace and dethrone them from their perch? Only time will tell.

Fulham's rough week

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Despite the defeat, Fulham have already surpassed expectations this season after winning the Championship title, and they still have a chance of securing an unlikely European spot under the leadership of Marco Silva. However, they were simply outclassed by Arsenal, who showcased their title-contending ability with a polished performance.

Fulham must regroup quickly as they continue their fight for Europe in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Arsenal will be looking to build on their impressive display and continue their push for the title as the season enters its final stretch.

Absence of Joao Palhinha was huge

In a disappointing outing for Fulham, their absence of Joao Palhinha was greatly felt. The midfielder's presence was sorely missed as Fulham struggled to keep up with Arsenal's pace and precision on the pitch.

Fulham's hopes of achieving an unlikely European spot under the guidance of manager Marco Silva may depend heavily on the return of Palhinha. The midfielder's impact and contribution to the team cannot be overstated, as he has proven to be a key figure in Fulham's recent performances.

Despite the setback, Fulham must not lose hope and should use this experience as a learning opportunity. With the return of Palhinha and a determined spirit, they can bounce back and continue their quest for European qualification.

However, it is clear that they will have to work harder and be more tactically astute to match up to teams like Arsenal in the future.