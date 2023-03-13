Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Champions League Preview, Round of 16, 2023

Liverpool look to overturn a three goal deficit at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Los Blancos fought to overturn a 2-0 deficit, resulting in a 5-2 win at Anfield.

Goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah saw the reds gain their lead before hopes were shortly crushed by Vinicius Junior from an Alisson error.

Following this game, Real Madrid struggled with a 1-0 loss to Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi final, but redeemed themselves with a 3-1 win over Espanyol at the weekend.

The Reds, on the other hand, have experienced a wide variety of results following their last meeting in the Champions League. A 7-0 victory over Manchester rivals boosted fans and players hopes, before leaving relegation bound Bournemouth with no points.

Team News

Real Madrid

Following speculation around Karim Benzema's availability for the clash, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed at his pre-match press conference that the French striker is '100 per cent recovered' for Wednesday night.

This conjecture comes from Benzema missing their game against Espanyol at the weekend, now having missed a third of all games this season. The striker is a player who always shows up against the Reds and is a massive injury boost.

They will, however, be without David Alaba who is still recovering from the injury sustained at Anfield.

Left-back Ferland Mendy makes his return after a month out due to a hamstring injury.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp revealed ahead of the game that youngster Stefan Bajcetic is out with a long-term injury. He explained that the midfielder has suffered a 'stress response' around the adductor.

Bajcetic now joins Thiago and Jordan Henderson on the list of players injured ahead of Wednesday night. The captain misses the game through illness.

These injuries mean that either James Milner or Naby Keita will be brought into the midfield, unless Klopp decides to change formation to a two-man midfield.

Klopp is hopeful that Luis Diaz will make his return to training next week, if not then after the international break.

Likely Line-ups

Real Madrid

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Elliot, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.

Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

Karim Benzema during a La Liga match against Real Betis on March 5, 2023. (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The reigning Ballon D'Or winner knows how to turn up for big games, especially against Liverpool.

The former France international has a record of 18 goals in 27 appearances so far this season, with two of them goals coming against Wednesday's rivals.

A striker with a wealth of experience like Benzema withholds is a key player to this Real Madrid squad. Looking for his first goal since his brace at Anfield, the striker is bound to turn up on Wednesday night.

Cody Gakpo - Liverpool

Cody Gakpo in attack against Bournemouth's Joe Rothwell during the Premier League match on March 11, 2023. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The Dutch forward has found his feet at the club, netting himself four goals in nine league appearances so far this season. Gakpo assisted the team with a brace against rivals Manchester United in their 7-0 win earlier in the month.

Signed from PSV Eindhoven in January, the forward has already made a large impact to the teams attack and is looking to secure his place in the starting eleven. Gakpo will be ready to aid his team to a comeback on Wednesday night and will be a threat to Real Madrid's defence.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 20:00 BST.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch live on BT Sports.