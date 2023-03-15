Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers: FA Cup Quarter Final Preview, 2023

Two sides who are engrossed in an enthralling promotion battle in the Championship meet at Bramall Lane in the FA Cup Quarter Final, as Sheffield United host Blackburn Rovers.

For most of the campaign, it looked like Burnley and the Blades would be the two teams automatically promoted to the Premier League, but a recent dip of form sees their once comfortable cushion hanging by a thread, with Middlesbrough, Millwall, Luton and many others waiting for their next slip up to pounce. Yesterday’s 2-1 victory at Sunderland signalled their intent, as the Blades move 6 points clear of the chasing pack. Another memorable match at Bramall Lane could be on the cards after last round’s 1-0 victory over Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

Blackburn make the short trip to Yorkshire on a sensational run which reads six wins out of seven; with Rovers toppling Sheffield United in the midst of their fine form. A promotion battle is no novice for Blackburn, as they continue their pursuit of a Premier League place as they lie 5th in the Championship. Blackburn meet their third Championship opponent in the FA Cup this season when they travel to the Steel City, with the only exception a fine win at Leicester City last round.

Team News

Sheffield United

The Blades have been without Ben Osborn since they visited Blackburn, with him only lasting 27 minutes at Ewood Park. His time out of the Sheffield United squad is still relatively unknown.

There is no recent injury concerns to report either, as the long standing injuries will remaining.

Blackburn

Blackburn have been without Bradley Dack for a while, so his return could happen at Bramall Lane.

Other injuries to the squad aren’t expected to return, so the same line-up as in recent weeks is expected to shape up.

Likely Line-Ups

Sheffield United

Foderingham; Robinson, Egan, Ahmedhodzic; Lowe, McAtee, Doyle, Berge, Baldock; Jebbison, Ndiaye.

Blackburn

Pears; Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Travis, Morton; Thomas, Szmodics, Brereton-Diaz; Gallagher.

Player To Watch

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United)

Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye - (Photo: Catherine Ivill/GETTY Images)

The hero of the last round for Sheffield United, Ndiaye will be key to the Blades’ success moving forward and if they are to topple Blackburn.

With 11 goals and a World Cup campaign to his name this season, the Cameroonian has performed and produced key moments when needed for Sheffield United, so he can be one that Blackburn need to watch if they want to frustrate and chalk out the Blades’ attack.

Ben Brereton-Diaz (Blackburn Rovers)

Blackburn’s Brereton-Diaz - (Photo: Naomi Baker/GETTY Images)

Blackburn’s top this season as he was last, he is Blackburn’s biggest threat moving forward.

With 12 goals to his name this campaign, Brereton-Diaz has a lease of pace that leaves defenders static and he, like his side, is full of confidence after his recent form. Netting in Rovers’ last two outings, he’ll be looking to make that three in Yorkshire on Sunday.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 12:00 GMT on Sunday, March 19.

How can I watch?

The game is live on TV in the United Kingdom, being shown on STV and UTV.