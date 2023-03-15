"We've got to keep believing" - Micky Mellon speaks ahead of Newport clash

A fixture that has produced many memorable match-ups over the years will commence on Saturday, as Tranmere Rovers, fresh off the back of a 2-0 defeat at Gillingham, host lowly Newport County.

A mini revival was looking on the cards at Tranmere, with seven points out of a possible nine leaving them in a position where a late siege could result in a play-off finish, but after being soundly beaten in Kent on Saturday, it's seemed to drain any optimism rapidly, with the same issues costing them and pressure mounting on Micky Mellon.

They need to recover fast if they want to re-kindle any type of promotion push, and three points on Saturday is paramount for Rovers.

Micky Mellon sat down with the press to preview Saturday’s clash.

Injury updates

Tranmere’s luck of late concerning injuries has worsened, with many expected to he out for the visit of Newport.

“Tom Davies trained today, so he’s back in the group,” admitted Mellon.

”But apart from that, there’s nothing new and it’s a squad similar to how we finished Saturday.”

One boost for Tranmere was that top scorer Kane Hemmings is expected to be back in contention from next week.

“Maybe next week for him, you know, he hasn’t trained yet but we’re hoping it’s more towards next weekend if there is a few more training days to build himself back up.”

Lack of quality at Gillingham

Tranmere were succumbed in Kent last weekend to Gillingham, as Rovers were masters of their own downfall.

The first goal was criminal to concede, as a lack of awareness allowed Shaun Williams to break behind the defence and score from point blank range, but it could have been easily thwarted if any Tranmere player was aware of Williams’ darting run in behind.

The second was scrappy, but also a very poor goal to concede, and this goal proved to end proceedings. Williams tussled with Rovers defender Kyle Jameson, who stepped into the starting 11 ahead of Tom Davies.

Despite going down, Williams managed to hold off Jameson from the floor and scoop a ball across to Masterson, who finished with ease.

Mellon admitted before the game that Tranmere needed to be solid defensively, but these avoidable mistakes and overall lack of quality cost Tranmere, and it’s something his side need to hone into and improve on.

“It’s what football is all about, isn’t it?” says Mellon.

“Football is all about getting the ball, creating opportunities and then taking them and that’s sound easy, but it’s the part of the game that everyone is trying to achieve.

“We got to certain parts of that at the weekend but weren’t able to finish it off or be able to create enough processes to create enough chances, but that’s what we’ve got to keep trying and talking about, we’re going to improve at creating chances, by doing the right things that moves you up the pitch and practice finishing.”

Toughness of Newport

Graham Coughlan’s Newport County present Tranmere with another tough task, with relegation not beyond the realms of possibility.

Mellon is wary of the threat, but believes his side need to keep plugging away.

"Like every week it will be a tough game, there is nothing much between most of the teams in this division and Saturday will be the same.

"All we can do is keep training, keep trying to be the best we can, win as many games as we can and see where it takes us."