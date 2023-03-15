Malouda: "Drogba is the best striker I played with"

Didier Drogba (L) and Florent Malouda of Chelsea celebrate with the trophy following their team's victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Chelsea at the Fussball Arena München on May 19, 2012 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has revealed that Didier Drogba was the best striker that he played with, during his illustrious career.

The Frenchman played with a host of top-quality forwards throughout his playing days but he’s in no doubt about who was the best.

Speaking to DAZN Bet, the 42-year-old also admitted who his toughest opponent was and the answer may be a surprise to some.

He also had his say on the current situation at Chelsea and some of the issues that the West London club face.

Drogba number one

Malouda played with Drogba between 2007 and 2013, with the pair winning the Champions League together in 2012. It’s the Ivory Coast striker’s big-game mentality that makes him stand out above the other quality strikers he’s played with.

“Didier Drogba is the best striker I played with. I saw him in France and watched his evolution. It’s because of the way he always overcame difficulties, he was never put in a comfortable position and he always came out on top.

“Chelsea were bringing in other top strikers when he was there, with Nicholas Anelka and Fernando Torres. But he would always find a way to reinvent himself and deliver in big games. He has amazing ability but his mentality is his strongest asset.

“In today’s market, a Drogba aged 24 or 25 would be worth over £200m because of his goalscoring record. He had the ability to play every game too, for club and country, without many injuries. For me he’d be worth over £200m in today’s market.”

Another great of the Premier League is former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, who Malouda played alongside for the French national team.

The former Chelsea man has nothing but praise for Henry, but he doesn’t see him as a pure number nine like Drogba was.

"I think Thierry Henry in Premier League history is first, but for the best players I played with I’d put Drogba first. Henry is a legend with different qualities, he has a high IQ and knows everything about football.

“But it’s hard for me to consider Henry a pure striker. He was more of a 9, 9-and-a-half, on the left. Didier was the number 9, the target player. So, I see him having different qualities, I compare Henry to Anelka. But what Henry did for Arsenal was also greatness.”

Toughest opponent

James Milner is still playing in the top flight and Malouda has named the 37-year-old as his toughest opponent due to his impressive work rate, as well as the support he used to give to his full-back.

“James Milner was a tough opponent in the Premier League. He was always helping and supporting the right-back that I would be playing against, never giving up or complaining and always focused.

“Those types of players are very tough to play against. Milner was very strong too. He is still playing at the top level to this day because he is a gifted player. He is one of the best players in the Premier League. I’ve seen recently he has been awarded an MBE too.”

On Chelsea

Graham Potter has been under a lot of scrutinies recently at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues have won their last three games to ease the pressure on the former Brighton boss.

Malouda believes that Jose Mourinho could be an option to return to Chelsea for a third stint at the club if it doesn’t work out for Potter.

“I could definitely see a third spell for Jose Mourinho at Chelsea. It’s home for Jose. He knows the club, the identity and he knows football and the fans love him.

“He belongs to Chelsea, and I think he still has his house close to Chelsea. It’s close to his heart. He’ll always be the Special One. I don’t think anyone would complain if he came back to Chelsea to get them back to a competitive level.

A midfielder who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times is N’Golo Kante, whose contract is due to run out in the summer.

The French star remains an important player for Chelsea but Malouda has suggested that he prefers a former teammate, Claude Makelele, to the 31-year-old.

“N’Golo Kante is important for Chelsea for other reasons and that’s what he represents to the club, what he gives to the team and the way the fans love him. I think it is necessary to keep him at the club, not only as a player but maybe after his career.

“If I had to pick between Kante and Makelele, I would choose Makelele as I played with him. Kante is like Makelele 2.0. Makelele had the physical ability to support attacking players, but he had more discipline in releasing others on the field.

“I look at football now and it’s so different, statistically, with the number of high-speed runs. I think Kante is really the evolution of Makelele.

On Karim Benzema

As Real Madrid’s second top goalscorer of all-time and a five-time Champions League winner, Karim Benzema will go down as one of the best players of his generation.

But even as a youngster at Lyon, the 35-year-old knew he had what it takes to be a success.

Malouda, who played with Benzema during that period at the French club, has suggested that he was always destined for greatness.

“When I played with Karim Benzema at Lyon, I was expecting him to hit the heights he has done. He had the ambition and the will.

“I would compare Benzema to Mbappe, they were both trying to be like a Ronaldo R9 from an early age.

“He was confident, his mind was set on greatness. He always pushed himself to improve, never happy with himself.”

The Spanish club signed Benzema in 2009 and despite a few years being seemingly in Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow, he has now fully taken on the mantle as Real Madrid’s main man. Malouda added:

“Benzema always had his mind set on Real Madrid.

“When he was at Lyon, he wanted to be the main striker. He has no doubt in his mind. Then when he was captain, he was focussing on delivering so he could go to Real Madrid.

“You could see from an early age what he was preparing for. Everyone at Lyon understood his ambition. He said ‘you can laugh but I’m here to take your place’, he told the group that in his first appearance in the group at 16 or 17 in front of the professional squad.

“We knew then he was a different breed.”

