Roberto De Zerbi admits he 'made a mistake' in not using South American talents

Roberto De Zerbi exclusively told VAVEL prior to the Crystal Palace match that he made a “mistake” in not using the likes of Jeremy Sarmiento, Julio Enciso, and Facundo Buonanotte against Leeds at Elland Road last weekend.

Sarmiento has been an irregular, but effective figure this season in this strong Brighton and Hove Albion side. His impact is very convincing, although perhaps not as often as some Albion fans may like. The Ecuadorian international is a tricky, skilful young player who is comfortable on the ball and creating chances too – as seen not too long ago against Bournemouth, with a late but inch-perfect assist to find the head of Kaoru Mitoma.

When asked about the exciting youngsters, De Zerbi said: “I think in the last game with Leeds, I made a mistake. I could change [the team] 20 minutes before the end of the game. [Jeremy] Sarmiento, [Julio] Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte [could have made that difference]. In April we play 8 games, and I want to be ready. I want to arrive with many players who are ready to play and I must give them the possibility to play in a part of the game; whether that is 5, 10, 15, or 20 minutes. Always [after games], and [particularly], after Leeds I think about what I can do better. In Leeds for example, there was this possibility. However, it is difficult for these younger players to impact in a big game, like at Elland Road. I want to give them that possibility.” One thing that can always be said about De Zerbi as a character, that is his honesty and integrity as a human being, cannot be undervalued. The sort of attribute that only the most elite and successful of people can attain in their lifetime.

Roberto De Zerbi the manager / head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on March 11, 2023 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Julio Enciso and Facundo Buonanotte have feasibly been the more frequent players off the bench. After his Argentinian first-team call-up at just 18 years old, Buonanotte is showing very encouraging signs of promise. The happy group from South America have a noticeable bond on and off the pitch. All players tell the Brighton Media channels that Enciso is one of the liveliest, and most comedic characters to have around the changing rooms. The importance of keeping the vibes high at the club cannot be underestimated. As well as this, the way they play football is joyous to watch, with entertaining flair, but playing like a few brothers on a football pitch. The entertainment value added by Roberto De Zerbi’s nature to give youngsters game time is heightened by the rawness of their ability.

The Italian boss added re. the readiness of Jeremy Sarmiento in big games (like Leeds and Crystal Palace): “I think yes [he is ready], but in his position is Alexis Mac Allister, [Danny] Welbeck in the second half [at Leeds], [and Evan] Ferguson is playing very well. It is difficult to find space. It is my work, and I have to give Jeremy [Sarmiento], [Julio] Enciso, and [Facundo] Buonanotte the possibility to play more; because in the near future, we will need them – for sure.”

The pinpoint on squad depth is important from De Zerbi. Sometimes the idea of a ‘shiny new toy’ can take away the appeal of appreciating what is in front of you.