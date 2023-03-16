Four things we learnt as Newport defeat Tranmere

Tranmere Rovers were soundly beaten by Newport County, as the South Wales side controlled the tempo of the game in a bitterly disappointing afternoon for Rovers on the Wirral peninsula.

The Exiles drew first blood as they broke with Harry Charsley, whose deep cross picked Aaron Wildig out in the area, with his firm strike rippling the net just before the half hour mark.

Tranmere then made a meal out of clearing a free-kick hauled into the area, Charlie McNeill reacted quickest to a loose ball in the area to stab home the second.

The pacy Calum Kavanagh proved to be an inspired substitute for the visitors, as he broke round the back of the Tranmere defence and calmly placed an effort beyond the reach of Joe Murphy to extend the cushion to three.

A consolation was secured as Regan Hendry thumped home, but their harrowing display throughout the 90 minutes meant the goal proved to be too little, too late.

Joe Day was untroubled

Tranmere moved forward with force in the opening minutes and fired some warning shots, but none that was troublesome for Day in the Newport goal.

He was first forced into a routine save inside the opening two minutes as a Josh Hawkes volley had dip and venom, but it unfortunately flew down the throat of Day.

Many more efforts came for Tranmere without showing Day any trouble until the last few minutes, when the game was beyond Tranmere’s reach.

He could do nothing to prevent Regan Hendry’s first goal for Tranmere, and then Ethan Bristow’s low drive to keep out a nervy ending to the game.

Lack of urgency cost Tranmere

A once solid back-line has rightfully come under much scrutiny of late with the state of goals conceded, and this was no different yesterday.

In particular, the second one was really poor to concede.

As a ball was hauled into the area and then the first shot was parried out by Murphy, Tranmere struggled to clear the loose ball meaning a Newport player could latch onto it and fire home, and that’s what Charlie McNeill had the pleasure of doing.

Defensively, these avoidable mistakes need to be honed on by Micky Mellon, as it is costing his side at the wrong end of the pitch.

Attacking has also been a problem of late, with lots of chances going astray but not really threatening the target at all.

In recent weeks, more than 10 shots have been fired off goal and none were placed on target.

Against Newport yesterday, despite five shots being fired on target, only one materialised and that was deep into added time. The majority of the shots that landed on goal yesterday were relatively simple stops for Joe Day to make.

Tranmere languish in mid-table

After another poor result yesterday, Tranmere’s slight chance of making a play-off spot after an up-turn in form towards late February and early March has rapidly wained.

For a side accustomed to play-off pushes and like last season, in an automatic promotion position for large parts of the season, 14th is an underwhelming reaction and for Tranmere to get back to where they want to be, a change needs to be made to get the culture right at the club.

Deserve victors stave clear of relegation trouble

A mediocre Newport side have languished down the wrong end of the table all season, but this empathetic victory at Tranmere can be used as the benchmark.

Coughlan set his team up solidly and they clinically punished an out-of-sorts Rovers outfit to move up to 16th.

It’s a step in the right direction and it’s a result that they can take into the next few weeks where the games become more intensifying as the business end of the campaign arises.