Micky Mellon sacked by Tranmere Rovers

After an unsuccessful second spell, Tranmere Rovers announced they had parted ways with manager Micky Mellon.

This comes after they lost to Newport County yesterday afternoon, going down 3-1. The result leaves Rovers languishing 14th in League Two and 11 points shy of a play-off place.

After re-joining the club in 2021, he didn’t have the desired impact in his first season as his side finished 9th in the table. This season, it’s turned sour at Prenton Park as the club lies criminally in mid-table.

History

Tranmere were languishing in the National League, and up stepped Micky Mellon to take the reigns of a deteriorating outfit with seemingly no ambition.

Mellon established an all winning mentality and within two seasons, he took Tranmere back to the Football League, ending years of hurt in the depths of the non-league game.

The next season saw him take his side to the League Two play-offs, this time after a fine second half to the season in 2018-19, and courtesy of Connor Jennings’ winning header at Wembley, he earned Tranmere back-to-back promotions as they reached League One.

Mellon departed, leaving for pastures new as he returned home to Scotland.

During this time, Rovers were cruelly relegated back to League Two on a points-per-game basis after the season was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the stewardship of Mike Jackson, Keith Hill and thirdly Ian Dawes, Tranmere were unable to climb straight back up to League One after defeat in the play-off semi-final to Morecambe.

The Scot returned to Tranmere to try and steer the club back to the third tier, and up until March, this feat seemed very possible, but a barren run towards the end of the season saw Rovers narrowly miss out on a place in the play-offs.

This season hit an all time low and after many good spells, including a five-game winning streak in October, Tranmere have been one of the most inconsistent outfits in the league, hence why they are stuck in mid-table, leading to Mellon’s departure.

Mark Palios statement

Tranmere chairman Mark Palios spoke about Mellon’s departure, explaining his decision and giving more insight into the sacking.

“From both a personal and a Club perspective this hasn’t been an easy decision,” explained Palios.

“Micky has a special place in the hearts of Tranmere fans thanks to the back to back promotions in 2018 and 2019.

“Since he returned to the Club in 2021 after a year in Scotland, we haven’t managed to achieve the success we both wanted and I reluctantly came to the conclusion that a change was needed as we start recruitment preparations for next season.

I would like to thank Micky for his contribution and efforts in both managerial stints at the Club.”

Preparations have already began to go into next season, with this campaign already looking like a write off.

Ian Dawes will step in as caretaker manager assisted by Andy Parkinson while the club look for replacements.

Possible candidates

Karl Robinson

Former Oxford United manager Karl Robinson could be one for Tranmere to look out for.

Born in the Liverpool district, Robinson is local to Tranmere, so will understand the culture and how they would want to play.

Robinson also did an excellent job as manager of Oxford, before it turned sour this season. He took the U’s to the League One play-offs on several occasions, including in 2020, when his side reached the final, where they were narrowly defeated by Wycombe Wanderers.

The appointment of Robinson wouldn’t be a surprise, and it’s an option Tranmere could potentially look into.

David Artell

An experienced League Two manager with Crewe Alexandra, Artell can bring experience to Prenton Park.

The former Crewe boss took a mediocre side languishing in League Two mediocrity and took them to League One within a few seasons, keeping them up initially as well.

He was unable to save them during the next campaign though as he departed towards the end of last season as Crewe were relegated back to League Two.

With his experience of promotion from the fourth tier, he might just be one that could help guide Tranmere back to League One.