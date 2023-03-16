Wolves vs Leeds: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

A fluctuating Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Leeds to Molineux this weekend, with both sides looking to get away from the relegation scrap.

Julen Lopetegui's side currently occupy 13th position, however just four points separate them with Leeds in 19th.

Wolves have picked up just four points in their last five games, with a win against Tottenham in the middle of losses against Liverpool and most recently Newcastle.

Hwang Hee-Chan got his side level at St. James' Park last week, just one minute after coming on, only for Miguel Almiron's goal to steal all three points.

Whereas Leeds enter this game off the back of a hard fought draw against high-flying Brighton, coming from behind twice to take a point.

Although Javi Gracia's side sit in the relegation zone, four points from his first three games is an encouraging statistic, especially with how tight it is in the bottom half.

A win in the match could see Leeds end the day as high as 14th, one point behind Lopetegui's men.

Team News

Wolves

The home side will still be without Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Chiquinho (knee), two players who were ruled out for the rest of the season, whereas Diego Costa (knee) and Hugo Bueno (thigh) will not feature until after the international break.

Pablo Sarabia missed out last week due to a heel injury and he will be assessed before kick off, while Boubacar Traore could return to the squad after recovering from a groin injury he suffered back in November.

Leeds

Leeds have suffered a huge blow this week as Tyler Adams picked up a thigh injury, and will need to see a specialist to understand the severity of it.

Liam Cooper is available for selection again, whereas Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo will require late fitness tests.

However, they will still be without Stuart Dallas (leg) and Adam Forshaw (groin) for their trip to Molineux.

Predicted Lineups

Wolves

Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Jonny; Lemina, Neves; Nunes, A. Traore, Podence; Jimenez

Leeds

Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Summerville, Aaronson, Harrison; Bamford

Key Players

Ruben Neves (Wolves)

He is the Wolves captain and certainly one of their best players, not just in recent weeks but across the season.

His side have found goals hard to come by this year, with the midfielder being their highest scorer, joint with Daniel Podence, on just five goals.

A key battle in this match will be in the centre of the park, with the Portuguese international having the ability to dominate it, and try and over-run the likes of Marc Roca and Weston McKennie.

With many big clubs keeping an eye on him ahead of the summer transfer window, this is another chance to prove his qualities and guide Wolves away from the relegation battle.

Neves with his trademark volley against Newcastle United - (Photo by Richard Callis, MB Media/Getty Images)

Jack Harrison (Leeds)

The Englishman has started every league game so far in Gracia's tenure, also scoring a brilliant goal in their last match against Brighton.

He has nine assists in all competitions for the Whites, and provides a big threat down the left flank with his pace and crossing ability.

Linked with a £20m move away to Leicester in January, Leeds will be glad they managed to keep hold of the former Manchester City man, and will hope he can play an integral role in keeping them in the Premier League.

Harrison celebrating his curling effort to equalise against Brighton - (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is this game being played?

This contest is being played at Molineux, the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 3PM (GMT).

Where can I watch it?

Unfortunately, the game will not be televised in the UK due to it being a 3pm kick-off. However, highlights will be available on Match of the Day at 10:30PM (GMT).