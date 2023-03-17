"Not a game we need to win" says Dorking boss Marc White ahead of huge "six-pointer"

The battle against relegation continues in the Vanarama National League this weekend, with a huge crunch fixture that sees Dorking Wanderers travel up to face York City.

Just four points off the dreaded drop back down to the regional divisions, the Wanderers are at risk of returning to the National League South, only months after playoff promotion from that league.

The Minstermen are a couple of points higher than their opponents heading into Saturday's game, but are still too, very much at risk of dropping into the bottom four.

They emerge off the back of two home defeats to Altrincham in the space of four days, which saw them eliminated from the FA Trophy, and their league confidence hampered, in a match where City probably deserved at least a point.

That was reflected post-match in a "quiet dressing room", quoted by interim manager Michael Morton.

A massive "six-pointer"

Morton discussed a range of topics with Jorvik Radio ahead of Saturday, including the stature of this type of game, which holds so much at stake for the Minstermen.

A win could really distance them from the drop zone, while defeat would probably see them back in a relegation dog-fight, and at this stage of the season, it is crucial to find safety as soon as possible.

"It's a six-pointer really," expressed Morton. "I think, if we get a win, it sort of bridges that gap and puts a little more pressure on them. If they get the win, it just puts more pressure on us, so it's a really big game and we know how they like to play.

Detailing on Dorking, the City interim boss talked on the strengths and weaknesses of their next opponents.

"They are obviously second in the league in terms of possession and progressive football. We know that they are going to have a good go, but we also know they let a lot of goals in.

"I think the only time they did change their tactics was when York went down to their place, and I don't think they were too impressed with that.

"(Marc White) likes to be attacking, so I think they will come up here and have a good go."

Mikey Morton is in search of a big win this Saturday (Photo: Kieran Archer)

John-Lewis closed for the weekend

Top scorer in all competitions this campaign for York, captain Lenell John-Lewis suffered a hamstring injury in the lead-up to Tuesday night's league game against Altrincham, and yet again, for the sake of his fitness, it is highly likely that he will miss this one too.

However, there is some consolation in the fact that young goal machine Shaqai Forde is in contention to take his place up front, and aims to add to his seven goal tally since joining on loan in late December.

Morton had originally admitted to wanting to shuffle the pack, but his latest press conference seems to suggest only a few changes this weekend.

"I don't think there will be too many (changes), we don't want to be too drastic, but I think it is just about finding the right balance in the team, to make sure we nullify them and their chances, but make sure we cause a threat going forward as well.

"On the Lenny thing, we are still unsure, we don't want to push him too quick. There's a low chance of him playing on Saturday with his injury, but again, he might be feeling alright (on Friday).

"In terms of Shaq, a start for him is what we wanted. I think we can agree that he didn't have his best performance last week, and he knows that. But what he did is came on, scored a goal and had an excellent impact the other night.

Full of praise for Forde, the ex-Leeds Development coach added, "He is a young man, so he is still learning, but ultimately if we are after a goal, he is one of our main players to score us a goal."

"A game we don't need to win"

Dorking Wanderers manager Marc White has always been quite a character, and takes up the titles of founder, chairman and owner too, quite unbelievably, having been one of those who started the club up back in 1999.

As you can tell, it is a fairytale story, reaching the fifth tier of English football, but the Wanderers certainly won't have that as their limit.

They have already travelled to both Wrexham and Notts County this season, and beaten there; now comes another big away day, in North Yorkshire.

Marc White aims to keep his Dorking side in the National League (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

Manager White offered his pre-match thoughts to the Dorking Wanderers media team, echoing, "It's a big game, this one, to be honest. I think you have to call it as you see it.

"We are in a good place of where we are I think, performances have been largely really good, there's goals back in the side, defensively, we are a lot stronger.

"I think York are a great team. I watched the game the other night, went up there to a great venue. They shouldn't have lost, that's for sure.

"They had done enough to win it, but they are just one of them teams at the moment, struggling to get a win - we have been there, and obviously our job is to go there and try capitalize on that.

"It's a game we don't need to win, but it is a game we want to avoid losing - I think that is really key, and it is a good one to win at the same time."