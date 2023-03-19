York boss Michael Morton "went through every emotion" during Dorking win

It was a massive relegation six-pointer down at the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday, in which York City deservedly came out on top with a 2-1 win over Dorking Wanderers.

A goal seven minutes in for the Minstermen probably changed the complexion of the game, and things didn't get much better for a dire Dorking side, whose manager, Marc White was shown red within the opening twenty minutes, presumably for word said to the officials.

For security, the hosts doubled their tally through Ryan Fallowfield, striking a brilliant low drive between the legs of the 'keeper ten minutes after returning from the break.

But it was the final stages of the match when Wanderers realized their need for a couple of goals, and turned the heat up on City. They did manage to cut the deficit with a header from Dan Gallagher, but it was too little too late for the visitors, who walked away empty handed.

Ultimately, both managers, speaking to Jorvik Radio, provided a fair reflection of a game in which the, "best side won."

"Chuffed to bits"

York interim manager Michael Morton was always going to have a smile on his face after claiming a massive win, that moves the Minstermen eight points clear of the drop.

Although disappointed with the lack of goals scored by his side, he admitted he, "went through every emotion in the game.

"I thought we started right on the front foot - we know they are a good possession-based and you could see it. Our game plan was to go and get at them early doors and I think we did that.

"We know that we could create chances. We could have been two or three nil up in the first seventeen minutes.

"We are chuffed to bits with the start, but gutted that we didn't score more goals," Morton added.

"There are always going to be spells when you are under the cosh, and I think there was a little bit in the first half, and then obviously the last ten minutes was nerve-racking, but the lads stuck together and dug in, and got the points."

Morton shared his thoughts after a massive three points (Photo: Kieran Archer/York City FC)

"The best team won"

A very honest post-match discussion from Dorking boss Marc White was conducted, with the manager in agreement with the result, reflecting the game as a whole.

However, it now leaves the Wanderers three points off the bottom four, and at risk of heading straight back down to the National League South in their first season in the fifth tier.

Looking back on the game, White admitted, "The best team won.

"York were really well organized, and off the back of a defeat in the week, I thought, today the manager was really organized - he set the team up to do what you have to do against us, which is force us into errors.

"I thought across the ninety, there was a goal difference in the end and we have had that obligatory late rally, but ultimately the better team won."

Obviously, there was that big first half talking point which saw White sent off for his complaints over what he thought was an offside, and believed a red card was slightly harsh.

"(The fourth official) got annoyed with me on the basis that there was an offside, about two or three metres offside that could have led to a second goal, changed the game.

"Obviously, I am not happy about it, I thought a straight red was harsh. That's what a yellow card is there for. It is an emotional sport, and referees understand that.

"For me, they didn't need to react that quickly, but they did and that makes me responsible. Ultimately, I'm at fault and I have let down my team and our fans, because they need me in the dugout."