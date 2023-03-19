Four things we learnt as York City bounce back against Dorking

York City interim manager Michael Morton will have been demanding an instant response after his side were beaten twice at home to Altrincham in the space of four days, and a win to bounce back couldn't have come at a more crucial time.

Now eight points above the drop zone, the Minstermen take huge confidence out of an important 2-1 win over Dorking Wanderers in the Vanarama National League.

Goals from Manny Duku and Ryan Fallowfield saw City two goals up, and the second goal proved to be the match winner, as Dan Gallagher cut the deficit late on for Wanderers, but it was too little too late, with York going on to claim all three points on home turf.

York players celebrate Ryan Fallowfield's goal (Photo: Ryan Brookes)

Early goal the key for City

It has to be said, scoring early on is usually a massive advantage in a fixture like this, especially as early as Duku's opener.

An initial rocket from Mitch Hancox brought it on, tipped onto the post by the 'keeper, but then bouncing back off the Dorking stopper and falling nicely for Duku to edge over the goal line.

It is in fact just the third time that York have opened the scoring within the first ten minutes this season, and this time was probably the most crucial.

Not only providing momentum to go for a second, it perhaps played a part in the growing temper of opposing manager Marc White, which saw him sent off just eleven minutes after the goal.

Minstermen may live to regret missed chances

Something that keeps popping up after the majority of recent results is the Minstermen's inability to take their chances. Costing them all three points in various games recently, they will be very glad it hasn't repeated itself this week.

But it has to be cut out - many City fans would love to see their side capitalize on chances and bang in three or four goals a game.

Dorking may have had an off-day which saw them do the same, but it is a recurring theme for York, and even Wanderers boss White admitted, "it could have been 4-4."

Two gilt-edged opportunities that stand out are the one-on-ones missed by Manny Duku and Dan Pybus, which neither will want to watch back again.

Lucky this time, and just managing to get over the line for the win, but if Michael Morton's men continue the theme of missed chances, it could really come back to haunt them.

The Minstermen must take their chances (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Dire Dorking defence

Also something which hasn't just occurred in this match, Dorking have to improve defensively, and although the acquisition of Tony Craig on loan from Crawley brings experience to the backline, there are still noticeable struggles.

It couldn't be overlooked during the York defeat, that so many gaps were left in the defence, allowing their opposition excellent chances.

Again going back to those awful misses from Duku and Pybus, they were both down to defensive switch-offs from Wanderers, and could have ended up putting the Minstermen well out of sight.

Statistically the worst defensive side in the National League, keeping just three clean sheets and shipping 83 goals, Dorking have to show some improvement if they want to stay up.

Wanderers can still survive

The gap is quickly closing between Dorking and the drop, but it is still all to play for with eight left to play.

Despite being just three points ahead of Gateshead, who adopt a couple of games in hand, there are other teams at risk of relegation too.

A predicted final standings do see White's side down, but only on goal difference, beaten on that by fellow strugglers Yeovil Town.

Going on that, Wanderers would require eight points from their final eight matches, something which is more than doable, with the fixtures they have.

And so nearly forcing York to a 2-2 draw, their quality in various areas is evident, and targets of survival in their first season in the division can easily be achieved, given desire and fight is shown by the players.