Four things we learnt as Chelsea come unstuck against Dyche's Toffees

Highs and lows for Graham Potter and Chelsea as they failed to finish off Everton despite their dominance. These are the four things we learnt as the Londoners were brought back down to earth after their recent run of three wins in a row had signalled a revival in their fortunes.

Missing Mudryk:

January signing Mykhailo Mudryk might have expected to feature in this game, having secured his first significant contribution as a Chelsea player in his seven appearances, registering an assist in the win against Leicester City. However, the Ukrainian was not one of the fifteen players that took to the pitch, with Christian Pulisic preferred to the man who cost Todd Boehly over £70million pounds just two months ago.

With Raheem Sterling out injured, and Joao Felix and Kai Havertz seemingly having staked their claim to two of the positions available in Potter's front three, there is considerable competition for that last remaining spot. Pulisic's inclusion on the left side of the attack raised a couple of eyebrows, but it may have raised even more when his replacement was chosen as Conor Gallagher, and not someone who would appear to pose more of an attacking threat.

Havertz celebrates his penalty conversion | Creator: James Williamson - AMA | Credit: Getty Images Copyright: 2023 AMA Sports Photo Agency

King Kai:

Following on from his recent match-winning penalty against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, Kai Havertz stepped up to take Chelsea's second half spot kick, dispatching the ball passed Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal after a stuttered run-up. This season, Havertz has emerged as a strong character in the midst of much change and turbulence at Chelsea and has become more consistent in terms of his goal contributions, scoring in each of Chelsea's last three games.

The German was his country's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and appears to have taken on more responsibility in the way he plays. Always a popular member of the squad, he has forged close friendships with both Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, perhaps reinforced by the departure of Havertz's countryman Timo Werner last summer, who lived in the same building as his teammate before he returned to the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig.

Chant Shame:

If you have been to, watched or listened to a Chelsea game this season you will have likely have heard opposition supporters chanting "Chelsea rent boys" at current and former players. This openly homophobic chant is recognised by The Football Association to be harmful and offensive and is theoretically banned. Yet, it actually appears to be getting used more frequently and more openly, and Everton were the latest visitors to Stamford Bridge to indulge in this appalling activity.

Clubs should be facing real consequences for failing to stamp this out of their fanbases if there is to be a real culture change in our stadiums and in how gay players are received. This accountability should be on a par with the actions that have been taken against teams and supporters who have previously engaged in racist chanting, in order to show that it is not acceptable in our game.

N'Golo Kante warms up at Stamford Bridge | Creator: James Williamson - AMA | Credit: Getty Images Copyright: 2023 AMA Sports Photo Agency

Kante's Back:

Chelsea supporters will have been delighted to see N'Golo Kante returning to their match-day squad for the first time since August 2022. A player who has won every major trophy throughout his incredible career has been a core component missing, with significant outlays through injury over the last two seasons. Having just drawn Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of this year's UEFA Champions League, Graham Potter will be grateful to be able to call on Kante's experience and vigour in coming weeks.

Mateo Kovacic and record-signing Enzo Fernandez have been the favoured partnership in midfield since the sale of Jorginho, with Ben Chilwell and Reece James guaranteed to start either side of a central two. If Kante is able to stay fit and find the form that he has maintained since his arrival into English football, it will feel like a new signing to Potter, who is yet to have the opportunity to see the French midfielder in a Chelsea shirt.